‘Want some, Georgie?’: Try not to scream, but Stephen King just revealed the most disturbing vegetable plate ever assembled

Depending on who you ask, the “most disturbing vegetable plate ever assembled” is simply the most recent vegetable plate that has been assembled. That’s to say that, given the pretty severe reputation that vegetables already have coupled with their necessity in our gastrointestinal actualization, the last thing we should be doing is giving the general public more reasons not to eat vegetables.

But Stephen King is nothing if not a disruptor, and the horror author recently demonstrated that with the most creative, vitamin-rich, nightmare-inducing arrangement we may ever see.

The author cheekily took to X to share his creation; a pristinely-crafted image of Pennywise (from King’s famed, frequently-adapted reputational tentpole It) made entirely with vegetables. The photo is awe-inspiring on both a visual and palate-specific level; carrots for the hair, a clown suit made of cherry tomatoes, red peppers, green beans, and cauliflower, and a pair of black olives that drill into your soul, preventing you from focusing long enough to identify the rest of the contents of the face.

Trust us, Stephen, Georgie does not want those vegetables, and would in fact probably swear off of vegetables for quite a while if he ever happened upon this thoroughly impressive, resolutely unnerving necessity for a balanced diet. Would you ask Danny to eat a cake resembling the Overlook Hotel? Jake to gorge himself on hamburger patties marked with the phrase “Outer Dark?”

Indeed, killing your darlings is one thing, putting them through hell is another, but this is unthinkable; almost as unthinkable as his opinions on one of, if not the greatest, blockbuster of 2024.

