‘Was she being sarcastic? Ironic?’: Prince Harry needed Queen Elizabeth’s permission to propose Meghan Markle, but received a ‘deliberately cryptic’ answer

Prince Harry, known for his rebellious streak, was in an unexpected situation when he decided to propose to Meghan Markle. The Duke of Sussex had to ask Queen Elizabeth II‘s permission before popping the question, which didn’t go as expected.

Royal protocol dictates that the first six individuals in the line of succession must obtain the reigning monarch’s approval before getting engaged. As the sixth in line at the time, Harry was obligated to seek his grandmother’s blessing before he could present Meghan with a ring. This tradition, rooted in centuries of royal history, presented a unique challenge for the modern prince.

In his controversial memoir, Spare, Harry recounts the nerve-wracking experience of approaching his grandmother during a family shooting trip at Sandringham. The prince, hoping to catch the Queen in good spirits after the hunt, carefully planned his moment to broach the subject of marriage. When Harry finally managed to get a private audience with the Queen, he expressed his love for Meghan and his desire to marry her. However, this interaction led to a moment of royal confusion.

Did Queen Elizabeth II bless Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding?

Harry started the problematic conversation by stating, “I’ve been told that I have to ask your permission before I can propose.” The Queen’s response was unexpected and puzzling. She simply replied, “You have to?” This brief exchange left Harry bewildered, unsure if his grandmother was “being sarcastic? Ironic? Deliberately cryptic?” that too in a “wildly inconvenient” moment. The prince found himself in the unusual position of deciphering the monarch’s true meaning.

After a moment of silence, the Queen delivered her final verdict: “Well then, I suppose I have to say yes.” This nine-word response left Harry even more perplexed. Was the Queen indulging in wordplay, a trait Harry had never associated with his grandmother? Or was she responding to his use of the word “have” in his initial request?

In his memoir, the prince admits that he stood there, attempting to unravel the meaning behind the Queen’s words. Eventually, he realized that she was indeed granting her permission, albeit in a roundabout way.

With the Queen’s blessing secured, Prince Harry was free to move forward with his proposal plans. He designed a ring using two diamonds from Princess Diana’s collection and one from Botswana, a place close to the couple’s hearts. The proposal itself took place during a cozy night at their Kensington Palace home, with Harry nearly giving away the surprise by opening a bottle of champagne – a drink he rarely indulged in.

Of course, that was a couple of years before Harry turned his back on the Royal Family, kicking off a feud that’s still unresolved. Still, it gives us a glimpse of a life structured by tradition and how even the simplest of gestures can unravel into a hard-to-navigate social dynamic.

