‘We had to learn a bit of sword choreography’: NSYNC discuss almost being cast as Jedi Warriors in ‘Star Wars: Attack of the Clones’

Sean Evans has done it again. He brought iconic pop stars like Billie Eilish, Post Malone, and Rosalia to their knees with his lineup of hot wings. But not content to rest on his laurels, he welcomed NSYNC into the studio to challenge their palates in the very first episode of season 22 of Hot Ones.

Justin Timberlake is no stranger to Evans and his hot wings that get increasingly hotter as the interview continues; he appeared on the show in the season 11 finale to promote Trolls World Tour, and choked on his words a bit while discussing conceptualizing “D*** in a Box” with Saturday Night Live‘s The Lonely Island. The result was hilarious and informative.

But on this episode, Evans brought the whole crew in to talk about all things NSYNC, past and present. With some good-natured ribbing among the guys, they described the difference between writing a song together now as opposed to in their heyday in the late ’90s/early aughts, what makes a great boy band, and getting injured on stage.

But the laughs got much heartier when Evans asked about their supposed casting in Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones. It was apparently only Joey Fatone, Chris Kirkpatrick, and JC Chasez who filmed two scenes as Jedi warriors, a point that Timberlake expressed, “I think I remember us getting a call like, ‘you guys are never gonna believe what happened.’ Me and Lance were so butt-hurt. So, when you guys got cut out we were like (laughs).”

So their scenes were left on the cutting room floor. Guess the guys will just have to keep the memory as consolation. That, and being adored superstars.