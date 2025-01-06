‘We have to take these allegations seriously’: Skip Bayless and Fox Sports’s 42-page sexual harassment lawsuit, explored

Former Fox Sports hairstylist Noushin Faraji has just filed a 42-page lawsuit alleging sexual battery and harassment by current and former Fox executives and on-air talent, including Skip Bayless.

Even before this unexpected bombshell, Fox Sports was already in the headlines for the wrong reasons after the very messy split between Bayless and his Undisputed co-host Shannon Sharpe. This time, the trouble seems to be more serious and potentially more costly, depending on how the lawsuit proceeds in the courts.

Faraji denounced Fox Sports for “racist, ableist, and misogynistic” work environment

In a report by Front Office Sports, it was revealed that Faraji endured a workplace her lawyers describe as “racist, ableist, and misogynistic” during the decade-plus she worked at Fox. The lawsuit details how Faraji experienced firsthand, through her interactions with former co-worker Joy Taylor, how jobs at Fox were allegedly handed out as favors for senior staff’s sexual affairs. Faraji claimed that Taylor secured her third chair spot because of an affair with Fox’s executive vice president of content, Charles Dixon. In the same vein, Skip Bayless continuously propositioned her to have an affair with him, despite Faraji repeatedly rejecting his advances.

The suit alleges that Bayless never relented in his advances, even after Faraji tried to deter him by claiming she had ovarian cancer and reminding him he was married. Bayless, unfazed, told Faraji he could change her life and allegedly offered her $1.5 million if she agreed to have sex with him. The suit further alleges that the sports show host harassed the hairstylist through lingering hugs, sneaking kisses, and squeezing her breasts. Faraji also alleges that Dixon grabbed her buttocks at a Hollywood party and that when she confided in Taylor about the incident, Taylor allegedly told her to “get over it.”

The suit is a fascinating yet troubling final nail in Undisputed. When the show ended in a fireworks display of Bayless and Shannon Sharpe publicly showcasing how little respect they had for each other, that alone made headlines. But little did fans know that, behind the scenes, Bayless was also accusing Faraji of dating his on-screen rival. Perhaps that also fueled their disdain for each other. We do not know for now. All we can ascertain is that Fox has issued a preliminary short response through Variety.

We take these allegations seriously and have no further comment at this time given this pending litigation.”

The show had an undeniable prime, and its abrupt ending left some loyal viewers with lingering “what ifs” and a desire for an explanation regarding what truly went down behind the scenes. So expectedly, users on X had their say on the matter.

Some fans were more taken aback by the allegations that Joy Taylor had planned on accusing Dixon of “forcing himself on her” than anything else in the suit.

Others simply found it amusing that ex-NFL star Emmanuel Acho was allegedly having an office affair with Joy Taylor.

But all in all, this is not the first accusation pertaining to Fox Studios being a toxic workplace, and if the courts find truth in Faraji’s claims, we wish her healing and justice.

