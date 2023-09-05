‘We shared a club that nobody wants to join’: Jimmy Buffett’s sister discusses the loss of her older brother

Island escapism, tropical rock, or all-out Caribbean country — whatever you call it, Jimmy Buffett had a brand of music unlike any other in the entertainment business, and seemed to like things that way.

Sadly, though, it seems the old pirate won’t be around anymore to tell any of us to take a load off, and we definitely could use that type of advice right about now. After a lengthy battle with a rare form of skin cancer (Merkel-cell carcinoma), it’s been announced that Jimmy Buffett passed away on September 1.

Folks from all walks of life continued to send their condolences to his loved ones since the news of his untimely death, and during an exclusive interview with People, Buffett’s younger sister Laurie explained that she shared more with the Son of a Son of a Sailor singer than just a childhood.

When asked about how Jimmy dealt with his cancer diagnosis, Laurie revealed that she also had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer at around the same time — creating a bond between the two that no siblings should ever have to go through.

“It was four years ago and Jimmy was actually diagnosed first. When Jimmy found out [I had cancer], he brought the whole family and the dogs to Montana to be with me.”

To think that amidst his own health struggles, Buffett found it within himself to support his sister, is a testament to his character and priorities — even in the face of something as serious as cancer.

“Jimmy and I became closer because of our cancers. We talked before and after our scans. We shared a club that nobody wants to join. I am thunderstruck that Jimmy didn’t make it.”

Bonding between diseases isn’t what comes to mind when anyone thinks of quality time between family members, but Jimmy Buffett was always known to turn bad times into good ones — and clearly helped his sister win her fight. Laurie, now cancer-free, hopes to continue her brother Jimmy’s legacy and live life the way he would have wanted. To the fullest.

Over a nearly 40-year career, Buffett brought his folk-infused tunes to audiences around the globe and amassed an empire centered around fun, family, and the occasional margarita. It was about connecting with others, not taking yourself too seriously, and enjoying life while you had it. Maybe you loved him, maybe you hated him, maybe you didn’t care, but there’s no denying it… Jimmy Buffett was one of a kind.