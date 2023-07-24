‘We working on getting her a EGOT’: ‘Haunted Mansion’ star has big plans for Jamie Lee Curtis

We’re less than a week out from Haunted Mansion‘s spooky debut in cinemas everywhere, and by all accounts, this is one Disney endeavor we’d be wise to look forward to. Indeed, not only did director Justin Simien and writer Katie Dippold seem to scheme up the Mouse House’s answer to Ghostbusters, but they also managed to one-up the previous 2003 adaptation by several orders of magnitude (a rather simple accomplishment, but one worthy of celebration nevertheless).

Boasting such star power as LaKeith Stanfield, Owen Wilson, Danny DeVito, Tiffany Haddish, and Jamie Lee Curtis, we couldn’t have asked for a more entertaining group of occultists to dive into peril for our amusement, and for leading lady Haddish in particular, it sounds like she’s doing everything she can to set up her fellow female co-stars for all the success they could dream of, even if “dream” is meant in the most literal sense.

In a recent joint interview with ComicBook, Haddish chimed in when Curtis was asked about what’s next for her, jokingly (at least, we think) suggesting that she’s teeing up Curtis for the EGOT pipeline, with a Broadway appearance being the next stop on a docket that we desperately wish were real.

We working on getting her a EGOT. So we got to get to the stage, so we’re going to do a play, I think. We’re going to try to do The Odd Couple on Broadway, starring Jamie Lee Curtis and Tiffany Haddish.

Even if by some miracle this development were true, there would still be quite a road ahead for nabbing Curtis that EGOT status. She may have checked the Oscar portion off the list earlier this year after nabbing Best Supporting Actress for Everything Everyone All at Once, but her Emmy and Grammy nominations only ever amounted to just that.

EGOT or no EGOT, Curtis’ status as a timeless scream queen will always be the Knives Out star’s go-to distinction, and for many of us, that’s just as lucrative as a stuffed trophy shelf. We’re sure such a sentiment won’t deter Haddish, of course.

Haunted Mansion possesses theaters on July 28.