Weathercaster Sam Champion shares details of the harrowing journey he’s facing down

Sometimes, the best way to tell a story is from the inside, and that’s exactly the approach Eyewitness News weathercaster Sam Champion is taking to the massive hurdle life tossed in his path.

The 63-year-old has been a staple of ABC’s lineup for decades. He first joined the network’s Eyewitness News in 1988, and he remained in the role for more than 20 years. Through it all, he took on several other broadcasting opportunities, including as host of Sea Rescue, an educational program geared toward kids, and as an element of Good Morning America. After two and a half decades delivering the weather to viewers, Champion departed ABC for the Weather Channel in 2013, but never left his roots with his longtime program behind.

Champion’s time with the Weather Channel, during which he hosted a morning show titled America’s Morning Headquarters, lasted several years, and saw him shift through several roles. Through it all he continued to contribute to ABC programs, appearing occasionally on Live with Kelly and Ryan and even enjoying the occasional stint with CNN’s Larry King Live. He was part of the Weather Channel’s primetime programming for right around two years, but in 2016 he decided those ABC roots simply went too deep, and declined to renew his contract.

That left him open for a return to his longtime station, an opportunity ABC didn’t pass up. Champion returned to ABC, first as a fill-in forecaster, and later as a staple of the network’s morning and noon newscasts, and as a continued contributor.

Over the years, Champion has been a staple of households across the nation, and he’s invited those same viewers into his life, as well. In 2010, Champion invited viewers along for the removal of a basal cell carcinoma, which he embarked on while on the air. Viewers watched in real time as the carcinoma was removed from Champion’s shoulder, and the weathercaster used the moment as an opportunity to better inform viewers of the dangers of skin cancer. That same battle has been ongoing for decades, as Champion continues to grapple with his diagnosis, and provides viewers with front-row seats to the fight.

What happened to Sam Champion?

Champion’s been an open book for decades, particularly where it comes to his longtime battle with skin cancer, so viewers are no longer surprised to see occasionally jarring updates from the Eyewitness News favorite.

The 63-year-old’s been dealing with his diagnosis for a long time now, and he frequently uses his platform to provide better information about the disease. Skin cancer is a quiet threat, and one that far too few people regularly check for, and Champion takes it upon himself to provide viewers with a first-hand view of its dangers.

In 2024, Champion was forced to take a lengthy break from ABC to get a necessary surgery. He once again took fans along for the ride, providing frequent updates on his situation, condition, and the process of removing carcinomas via his social media. His goal, he’s expressed, is to teach people about the risks of skin cancer, and the necessity of frequent check-ins with a physician. The latest area to undergo surgery was Champion’s face, but he seems to be recovering well from the procedure.

