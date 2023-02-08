‘Wednesday’ star Percy Hynes White trends as potentially unsettling childhood history is uncovered

Percy Hynes White has been one of the few controversial points of the otherwise overwhelmingly successful Wednesday series, with a allegations of misconduct plaguing the star from a true breakout.

White has been accused of a series of appalling behaviors including supplying women with drugs and alcohol so they would be unable to properly consent to any sexual activity, as well as potentially abusive behavior. Roughly around the time Wednesday’s second season was announced, the allegations broke as fans quickly began to wonder if he should continue in the role of Xavier Thorpe.

Currently trending on Twitter is a clip of the Wednesday actor detailing how his mother has punched him in the face. The tone of the video is hard to properly decipher, with many unsure if he’s joking, serious, or attempting to pass off a serious anecdote in a jovial manner.

TW: Child Abuse.



Percy Hynes White has been recorded saying that his mother, Sherry White, has punched him in the face.



Stop enabling your sons problematic behaviour and start addressing your own. #cancelpercyhyneswhite #cancelpercy #cancelsherrywhite pic.twitter.com/j3c9Ger7V3 — Shep (@Hyperfixatery) February 8, 2023

White, if this clip is indeed real and truthful, could suddenly see the allegations and public image slightly altered. Abuse is a cycle which passes through generations, and seriously alters the minds of those caught within it. While it absolutely doesn’t change the White’s alleged behavior, it does give context to his actions.

The social media push to cancel White has not as of yet impacted Netflix’s preparations yet for the second season, with not a single word uttered by the communications team. Similarly to the Justin Roiland drama at Adult Swim, it’s likely there are still discussions being had at Netflix over the next step for the series, and whether they involve a star embroiled in controversy.

There are no charges currently leveled against White, nor does there seem to be any official investigation into the Canadian actor.

If you know someone suffering from sexual violence, contact RAINN or the National Sexual Abuse Telephone Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.