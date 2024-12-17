‘We’ll see you in our dreams’: Do we know Jill Jacobson’s cause of death?

Jill Jacobson was an accomplished movie and television actress born May 21, 1954, in Beaumont, Texas, to a Jewish family. She was, however, far better known for her performances on the small screen.

After growing up in Beaumont and Dallas, Jacobson remained in Texas to attend university, studying for a bachelor’s in radio, television, and film performance at the University of Texas in Austin. She headed to Los Angeles, California, when she graduated to pursue her dream of becoming an actress.

Jacobson’s first acting role came in 1977 when she played the eponymous Sherri Martin in the supernatural horror movie Nurse Sherri. She went on to appear in films like Bad Georgia Road (1977), Leo and Loree (1980), Forbidden Love (1982), Baby Sister (1983), Policewoman Centerfold (1983), Splash (1984), Obsessive Love (1984), The Jigsaw Murders (1989), Man Against the Mob: The Chinatown Murders (1989), After the Storm (2001), The Circle (2005), House of Usher (2008), Watch Out for Slick (2010), Cats Dancing on Jupiter (2011), The Perfect Marriage (2012), Excess Flesh (2015), Best Performance (2018), and Reality Queen! (2020).

Her television credits include Harper Valley P.T.A. (her first TV role, in 1982), Falcon Crest (which she starred in from 1985 until 1987, for 22 episodes, in arguably her most famous role as Erin Jones), Crazy Like a Fox, The New Gidget, Star Trek: The Next Generation, War of the Worlds, Quantum Leap, Newhart, Freddy’s Nightmares, Uncle Buck, Days of Our Lives, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Arliss, Strong Medicine, Ghost Whisperer, Party Down, Hung, Castle, and The Fix (all credits per IMDb).

Sadly, on Dec. 8, 2024, Jacobson passed away. She was 70. But do we know her cause of death?

How did Jill Jacobson die?

The precise nature of Jill Jacobson’s passing is unclear, but we do know that she died after enduring “a long illness,” as her friend Dan Harary told The Hollywood Reporter.

Jacobson’s manager, Ben Padua, told KTLA 5, “We are incredibly sad to say goodbye to our beautiful, soulful, hysterically funny, elegantly raunchy client, Jill Jacobson. Jill was a total spitfire of an actress with comedic timing straight out of a Marx Brother’s flick and Hollywood glamor right from its golden age. Jill took us on so many adventures and she was an absolute blast. Thank you Jill. We’ll see you in our dreams.”

Jacobson’s co-star in The New Gidget, Caryn Richman, also told The Hollywood Reporter, “Jill’s comic timing was brilliant. And her enthusiasm and love of life made our time together on set joyful.”

In September 2024, Jacobson had an interview (it would be her final one) with Jim Masters TV on YouTube. She spoke of her two-and-a-half-year battle with esophageal cancer. The actress had become a spokesperson for the American Cancer Society and received awards for her work for the cause. It’s unknown whether her cancer had returned or had anything to do with her passing. However, we’ll update you as we learn more.

May Jill Jacobson rest in eternal peace. We send our heartfelt condolences to her family, friends, and fans.

