‘What a fall from grace’: Conor McGregor’s boxing career might be over, but Donald Trump would ‘hire him in a heartbeat’

Conor McGregor, once the poster boy of combat sports and overpriced whiskey, is now the face of courtroom humiliation. How did the man who once ruled the world with a left hook become its punchline?

This week, a civil jury in Ireland found McGregor liable for sexually assaulting a woman back in 2018. The jury hit him with a €248,000 ($257,000) payout. The trial played out like a bad UFC promo. McGregor, whose entire career thrived on bravado, argued that the encounter was consensual. He called the woman’s allegations a “full-blown lie.” But that doesn’t seem to be the case. The woman provided a harrowing account of choking, threats, and fear for her life. She told the jury that the encounter left her with bruising that left even a paramedic shaken.

McGregor’s defense team practically begged the jury to overlook their client’s reputation, “You don’t have to like him.” Translation: “We know he’s insufferable, but could you please not bankrupt him? Spoiler alert: it didn’t work. The jury sided with the woman, and McGregor was left with the bill and a bruised ego. But the real kicker? McGregor’s post-trial statement. Rather than show an ounce of humility, he doubled down and brushed off the verdict. “I’m with my family now, and focused on my future,” he posted on X. Sure, Conor—but maybe your future should involve a lot more respect for women and self-awareness.

Let’s make one thing clear, the amount McGregor has to pay is pocket change for him. He is the most-paid UFC fighter in history. McGregor made around $25 million from his fights and sold $600 million worth of shares from the Proper No. Twelve company. It’s evident that McGregor doesn’t care about the payout or the woman he assaulted. He cares about his reputation and his career. McGregor kept saying that he would make a UFC comeback, but after this verdict, even Dana White is probably side-eyeing his phone whenever McGregor calls. His chances of reclaiming his former glory are looking about as likely as him running a successful self-help seminar.

If McGregor hoped for public sympathy, the internet quickly body-slammed that dream into oblivion. X erupted with reactions; some users delivered punches that hurt more than McGregor’s famous left hook. For fans, McGregor used to be a symbol of grit, charisma, and Irish pride. Now? He’s a walking cautionary tale with a side of cringe. The man who once demanded “look at me now” has officially become the guy we all wish could unsee.

As expected, the internet’s reaction was not limited to disgust. People started mocking McGregor’s political aspirations. “Is this why he wanted to be Ireland’s president? Fits right in,” one X user commented. People also connected him with Trump’s tendency to collect controversial figures like some twisted version of LinkedIn. Honestly, if Conor ends up running for office, Trump might as well co-sign his campaign and throw in a MAGA-branded UFC belt for good measure.

Conor’s big talk about returning to the Octagon is starting to sound like your friend who promises to “totally start working out” next Monday. But his goal to become president of Ireland may just be real. With this verdict, his resume is certainly looking promising.

For now, McGregor’s only fight left is against irrelevance—and judging by the internet’s reaction, he’s already on the mat. Most people don’t seem to care if he ever gets back up. If he ever makes a comeback, let’s hope it’s into combat sports and not politics, for the sake of our sanity.

