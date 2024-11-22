‘Trump only associates with criminals’: Matt Gaetz is barely out the door and Dump’s already found his next amoral AG pick

Donald Trump‘s penchant for picking alleged criminals to join his cabinet continues its streak with Matt Gaetz’s replacement. Following his former choice for attorney general’s exit, Trump has nominated Pam Bondi in Gaetz’s stead.

Bondi’s proposed appointment comes after Gaetz stepped aside as criticism about an ongoing investigation into his alleged sexual misconduct mounted. The house of cards is falling before it’s even assembled. But there’s no need to worry, patriots — Trump’s cabinet has added another donor with a sketchy past.

“Pam will refocus the DOJ to its intended purpose of fighting crime and Making America Safe Again. I have known Pam for many years — she is smart and tough, and is an AMERICA FIRST Fighter, who will do a terrific job as Attorney General!” Trump said on Truth Social.

BREAKING NEWS:



Trump has picked Pam Bondi to take the place of Matt Gaetz as his attorney general pick.



Bondi is one of the most crooked state AG’s in history, dropping Trump’s University case in 2013 in Florida, after receiving a $25,000 donation from Donald Trump.



Horrible. pic.twitter.com/RqbtDJvJnQ — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) November 21, 2024

Call to Activism, a group founded by attorney Joe Gallina to “monitor and stop the Trump administration from violating our rights,” was among the first to share the “horrible” news. CTA wrote on X, “Trump has picked Pam Bondi to take the place of Matt Gaetz as his attorney general pick.”

“Bondi is one of the most crooked state AGs in history, dropping Trump’s University case in 2013 in Florida, after receiving a $25,000 donation from Donald Trump,” wrote the group, who were influential in the 2023 criminal indictments filed against the president-elect. CTA refers to a controversial payment Trump made to Bondi’s Florida attorney general re-election campaign.

Dear Senators:



Ask Pam Bondi about her $25,000 donation from Trump in 2013 — right when her office decided NOT to prosecute Trump University.



If she doesn’t give a good enough answer, ask more questions.



xoxo

Tristan Snell

Fmr. New York Asst AG who prosecuted Trump University — Tristan Snell (@TristanSnell) November 22, 2024

The contribution was reportedly made when Bondi’s office considered investigating Trump University for fraud. An investigation was never opened, and Bondi claimed the decision was not influenced by the donation.

Pam Bondi’s past

The Tampa-born long-time Trump ally studied criminal justice at the University of Florida, according to the BBC. She passed the Florida Bar in the early 90s, and spent almost two decades as a prosecutor, focusing on violent criminals. She became the state’s first female attorney general in 2010, with the aid of Sarah Palin and the promise to crack down on drugs and human trafficking.

Her public relationship with Trump dates back to 2016 when she voiced her support of his presidential campaign. She has continued to be a loyal ally, defending him from any investigations announced and denouncing the justice system for what she claims was unfair treatment.

If you see ANY media story about Pam Bondi that does not mention the Trump University scandal and the $25,000 payment— STOP paying any attention to that media outlet, because they’re corrupt and sanewashing Trump and his cronies. — Tristan Snell (@TristanSnell) November 22, 2024

Bondi is also a lobbyist and led the legal wing of America First Policy Institute, a right-wing thinktank with plans to establish “policies that keep America first, always.” On its agenda is curbing immigration, reducing the U.S. role in international conflicts, and defunding Planned Parenthood.

It told The New York Times it “does not speak on behalf of any candidate, campaign or transition,” however The Wall Street Journal reported some Republicans described it as a “shadow transition operation” full of people associated with Trump.

Bondi is a formidable choice given her career but is yet another example of how Trump’s cabinet is an echo chamber. To get in you need only announce your complete and total devotion to MAGA ideals, and remember to say things like “He’s going to save America!” An administration of yes men, what could possibly go wrong?

