What are the net worths of the ‘Selling Sunset’ cast members?

Selling Sunset has a revolving door of cast members in a line of never-ending million-dollar home sales.

With such heavy commissions for such elite clients, you can bet that the cast has net worths to match. On top of that, many of them have a myriad of side hustles, from their very own businesses, to brand deals on social media. With that in mind, here is a ranking of the Season 7 lead cast by net worth, from least to greatest.

8. Chelsea Lazkani

Chelsea Lazanki joined the cast in season five and said outright that she has a taste for luxury. Aside from her newfound career as a luxury real estate mogul, she has a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from the University of Dundee in Scotland. She is also the mother of two children, and often takes to social media to do brand deals and flex her skills as a self-taught chef. Her sales and money-savvy have given her a net worth of $500,000, according to Life and Style Magazine.

7. Amanza Smith

Realtor turned interior design specialist, Amanza Smith joined the cast in season 2. Before she became a luxury real estate agent, she was a home stager and has since gone back to her interior design passions. Yahoo reports that she also dabbled in modeling before her time on the show. Amanza occasionally takes to her Instagram to post outfits and lifestyle updates. According to Yahoo, her various efforts have earned her an estimated net worth of $1 million.

6. Mary Bonet Fitzgerald

Mary Bonnet is one of the original O Group Realtors. She even recently took on the role of vice president at the real estate company after years of devoted service and sky-high earnings. She and her husband, Romain Bonnet, have been regulars on the show since season one, and Pop Buzz reports that he has a net worth of $500,000. Capital FM reports her net worth to be somewhere between $1 and $2 million.

5. Emma Hernan

On the show, Emma Hernan boasts of having invested in the stock market since she was a teenager. Heart reports that she began her career as a model and later moved on to become a business mogul and a real estate and reality icon. Her business, Emma Leigh & Co., is a frozen, plant-based food business that specializes in pre-made, creatively flavored empanadas. Her entrepreneurship, on top of her real estate success, gives her an estimated net worth of $3 million, according to Heart.

4. Nicole Young

Nicole Young is one of the latest additions to the Selling Sunset family, joining the show in 2022. While she has reportedly been a part of the O Group for quite some time, she only just decided to brave the realty side of the office. According to People, she was originally supposed to join the cast in 2019, since she’d been in the office since 2014 and has made $100 million in sales. She’s also appeared in the background of the show since it started, and even officiated Mary Fitzgerald’s wedding. Cosmopolitan reports that she has a net worth of $3 million.

3. Bre Tiesi

A model turned real estate agent who joined the cast of Selling Sunset in season six, before turning to the luxury housing business, Bre Tiesi appeared on Wild ‘n Out and started her own YouTube channel where she makes vlogs, does Q & As, and shares a glimpse of her life as a mother and lifestyle guru. She earns ad revenue from her YouTube channel, and also occasionally does brand deals across her social media. She also welcomed a child with actor Nick Canon in 2022. According to House Beautiful, her net worth is up to $6 million.

2. Chrishell Stause

New girl turned real estate genius Chrishell Stause has been on the show since season one, and has scored some pretty huge deals. She also does brand deals on her Instagram, has written a book, and even had an impressive acting career before her real estate gig. All of her hard work before and during the show has granted her a hard-earned net worth of $6 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

1. Jason and Brett Oppenheim

Real Estate moguls and reality TV tycoons Jason and Brett Oppenheim have made quite a living for themselves. Getting the most elite clients to buy luxury million-dollar homes from their objectively very attractive real estate agents, is a genius business move. The Oppenheim Group has locations in Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, and Cabo San Lucas. And it seems to be paying off. The two have a net worth of $50 million each, according to Women’s Health Magazine.

With their fabulous wardrobes and impressive net worths, it’s hard not to want to be the next addition to the O Group. Until this happens, season seven of Selling Sunset is available to stream on Netflix.