What did David Letterman say about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce? The adorable viral video, explained

In a video interview posted on his official social media, David Letterman weighed in on the topic of conversation for months now: Taylor Swift’s relationship with Travis Kelce, and what Letterman said was not only sweet, but he mixed up one key detail in a way that’s vintage Dave.

Recommended Videos

Rather than take an “old-man-shakes-fist-at-clouds” attitude about the love affair merging two pop culture superpowers — the NFL and Swift — Letterman, who was 76 as of 2024, seemed supportive of the match.

In his comments, Letterman called Swift a “glowing bright light of goodness in the world” and added he didn’t think, “In the history of show business, in the history of popular culture, we’ve ever witnessed anything like” the singer.

As for the controversy surrounding the match and whether it might all be just for show, the retired talk show host added, ” … [P]eople go crazy.” Referring to NFL fans, he said, “‘Oh no, no, don’t bother us. We’re all caught up in football. We don’t want Taylor in football.'”

And as far as Swifties, they don’t want a “footballer” invading their world either. “We live in a world now where all we hear is nonsense and ugliness,” the comedy legend continued. So, why not enjoy what seems like a sweet love story?

But who knew Fraiser Crane played tight end for the Chiefs?

But Dave Letterman also called Travis Kelce Kelsey Grammer, in what some outlets called a blunder, but we’re pretty sure it was just a Letterman-style punchline. Once corrected, Letterman played it straight, adding:

“Right. Travis Kelce. And I say to both camps, this is such a lovely thing, shut up. It’s good for the footballers. It’s good for Taylor Swift, and it’s something positive and happy for the world … Politically, Taylor Swift is a huge force. and I think just wants to see people do the right thing. So, God bless Taylor Swift and Kelsey Grammer.” via David Letterman/TikTok

In response, one fan commented on Letterman’s social media, “I wanna see Kelsey Grammer and Taylor Swift do a response to this. Also, “Dave is for humans being good humans. Love him 💕” As for us, we may think of Kelce as Kelsey Grammer from now on — but does that make Patrick Mahomes Niles Crane?