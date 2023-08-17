What did Wyatt Russell do before he became an actor?

He may be a nepo baby, but long before he was acting Russell was making waves in a different industry.

Nepotism is a common thread in Hollywood, where many of our favorite stars boast famous bloodlines, but a rare few of those legacy stars actually earned their stripes.

Its quite a bit easier to break into Hollywood when your parents are introducing you to famous directors and cinematic icons, which is the primary culprit behind the ever-rising number of nepo babies wandering show business these days. Wyatt Russell is among their ranks, with the names of two major stars giving him a boost over the competition, but — long before he was gracing the big screen — Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn’s son was making waves. Long before the days of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier or Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, Russell was making his mark on the world of sports.

Wyatt Russell’s pre-Hollywood career

Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn both dominated Hollywood in their time, so its really no surprise their son eventually discovered a love for acting. Long before he was enjoying roles in 22 Jump Street, Ingrid Goes West, or Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, however, he was making a name for himself as an ice hockey star.

Russell got his start in the sport when he was young, and quickly established himself as a talented player. Through his youth, he played for a number of amateur teams, eventually making his way pro and playing for the Richmond Sockeyes, Langley Hornets, and Chicago Steel, to name a few. He was a goaltender for each — and for his alma mater, the University of Alabama — and likely would have pursued a lifelong career in hockey, were it not for a 2010 injury.

That injury cut Russell’s career on the ice short, and prompted a shift in focus. He landed on acting — a career he’d already flirted with, via several early-life releases — and soon found himself with plenty of offers. He’s appeared in nearly three dozen films and television shows since his ice hockey career ended, and his stint on Falcon and the Winter Soldier, along with his upcoming appearances in Monarch: Legacy of Monsters and 2024’s Night Swim, are quick establishing him as a fan favorite.