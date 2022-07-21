MonsterVerse fans speculate after both of the Russells join upcoming TV series

We don’t know an awful lot about the upcoming TV series set in Legendary’s MonsterVerse, but that doesn’t mean fans can’t speculate about what’s in store after two big names boarded the ensemble for the episodic project that may or may not be going by the title Monarch.

Rumors made the rounds back at the beginning of May claiming that both Kurt Russell and son Wyatt were poised to sign on the dotted line and dive headfirst into kaiju-infested waters. It’s now become official, which has led to fans of the franchise wondering how the two generations of Hollywood royalty will factor into the story.

So Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell have been confirmed for the upcoming Apple TV Monsterverse show 'Monarch'. Kurt Russell and Godzilla! My heart is happy! — Rob's Media Vault (@Robsmediavault) July 20, 2022

YES! That's what I'm talking about! Thrilled to see the MonsterVerse getting another experienced genre film actor, and one of my favs – Kurt Russell. Wyatt is also an excellent choice – loved his work on Lodge 49 and FATWS. REALLY hoping they don't kill off Kurt's character. https://t.co/oftDEXz6Cs — Joshua Brafman (@thelocalbrafman) July 20, 2022

Ideally, Kurt and Wyatt Russell would be starring in an Escape From New York sequel as Snake and Snake Jr, but I'll take a show set in the Monsterverse. — Gareth Armströng 🏳‍🌈 (@GarethA92) July 20, 2022

My problem with this Godzilla spin off is. Out of the many ideas what this uses brought up, why make a show where Godzilla wasn't active in. We could have got a hollow earth series, 2million bc Godzilla, titan war, to see other monsters acting like giant animal's — Theonetaylor (@Theonetaylor1) July 21, 2022

So is the show going to be called Monarch or is it going to be called Godzilla & The Titans? I wonder when an official name will be announced? #Monsterverse https://t.co/9Dgpo5lcIR — Let’s Talk Godzilla (@GodzillaLets) July 21, 2022

Kurt is Godzilla. Wyatt is Godzooky. The roles they were born to play. https://t.co/dSLvygIPhc — Chris Hewitt (@ChrisHewitt) July 21, 2022

Kurt as Godzilla and Wyatt as MechaGodzilla confirmed??? — yup (@PizzaboyPlanet) July 21, 2022

Kurt will play a character named SHAW (read Godzilla Awakening) / Wyatt plays the younger version of SHAW. Shaw is connected to Monarch and Ishiro Serizawas father. https://t.co/Rs5Kdzb91V — K-D-M (@KDM_Monsters) July 20, 2022

While the initial report mentioned earlier that Kurt and Wyatt would play different-aged versions of the same character, they could just as easily be playing a fictional father and son, or two completely different people. All three options are all equally viable, but if the speculation was entirely on the money and the pair of them are embodying “Lee Shaw”, then it sets the MonsterVerse show up as a time-hopping extravaganza, which could help tie the entire mythology together.

After all, Kong: Skull Island was set in the 1970s and remains the only period piece to emanate from the franchise thus far, so Russell Sr. and Russell Jr. taking respective turns at dealing with gigantic beasts could help fill in some of the narrative gaps, as well as those in the lore.

The MonsterVerse has been fairly loose when it comes to adhering to a strict canon, but the series could be about to change all that in a major way.