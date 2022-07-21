MonsterVerse fans speculate after both of the Russells join upcoming TV series
We don’t know an awful lot about the upcoming TV series set in Legendary’s MonsterVerse, but that doesn’t mean fans can’t speculate about what’s in store after two big names boarded the ensemble for the episodic project that may or may not be going by the title Monarch.
Rumors made the rounds back at the beginning of May claiming that both Kurt Russell and son Wyatt were poised to sign on the dotted line and dive headfirst into kaiju-infested waters. It’s now become official, which has led to fans of the franchise wondering how the two generations of Hollywood royalty will factor into the story.
While the initial report mentioned earlier that Kurt and Wyatt would play different-aged versions of the same character, they could just as easily be playing a fictional father and son, or two completely different people. All three options are all equally viable, but if the speculation was entirely on the money and the pair of them are embodying “Lee Shaw”, then it sets the MonsterVerse show up as a time-hopping extravaganza, which could help tie the entire mythology together.
After all, Kong: Skull Island was set in the 1970s and remains the only period piece to emanate from the franchise thus far, so Russell Sr. and Russell Jr. taking respective turns at dealing with gigantic beasts could help fill in some of the narrative gaps, as well as those in the lore.
The MonsterVerse has been fairly loose when it comes to adhering to a strict canon, but the series could be about to change all that in a major way.