’90 Day Fiancé’s Stephanie Matto recalls the red flags she experienced as a nanny

90 Day Fiancé star Stephanie Matto used to work as a nanny for a “high-profile family” (although she refrained from giving a name because she allegedly signed a non-disclosure agreement). She recently opened up about the experience, which occurred several years earlier, in a TikTok video. To say that her working conditions were toxic would probably be an accurate statement, as she revealed the father in this situation was inappropriate.

In the TikTok clip, Matto recalls attending acting school while working for this family. “I had free afternoons and evenings, so I applied for a nannying position,” she explained. “This nannying position just requires me to pick up this family’s daughter from her private school … take her back home.” She also revealed that they needed someone who was bilingual, played the piano, and was “involved in the arts.” She ticked all the boxes, but it was not a dream job.

Although the daughter was well-behaved, she claims the “one thing that was very, very strange” was the father. She refers to him as someone who was a “very high-profile person in sports,” and she initially had very little interaction with him. “But once in a while, he would come home during my shift and just hang out with us,” she recalled. “And if I happen to be making his daughter a sandwich or making her lunch, I would make her one as well.” Sounds like a normal interaction, right? Well, not so fast. This man apparently became very interested in her life.

He asked her questions about what she was studying and commented that she was “so beautiful,” which she later recognized as a red flag.

Stephanie Matto’s TikTok video reveals why she was fired

Stephanie Matto recalls another uncomfortable interaction with this unnamed sports star when he pressed his body up against her. Her reaction was to “again, let it go.” But then something even more strange happened. “I got a new follower on my Instagram, with a logo of a sports team as its profile picture,” she said. Matto accepted the request, not thinking more of it.

“This account that’s following me starts to slide in my DMs and is saying things like, ‘You’re so very beautiful.’ ‘I wish I could get a chance to get to know you,’” Matto recalled. She finally realized what was happening when the father came home wearing a hat with the same sports logo as this account.

Her reaction? “My heart sank into my stomach,” she confessed. She decided she needed to confront the Instagram user who had been messaging her. “If it is who I think it is, they need to stop,” she said. “At this point, I think it’s maybe, I don’t know, like a 1% chance that it is this guy.” But then the account suddently stops following her, and only two days later, she is fired, via text message.

Stephanie Matto’s fans have theories about who the famous athlete

Matto declined to name who this athlete was, but the commenters on her video have their own suggestions. They are also convinced the Instagram account was linked to the father she was working for. “100% him. 100% fired for it,” a comment reads.

Although there are some other theories about what was going on. “I think it was probably the wife making an Instagram account disguised to see if he had an interest in you,” a TikTok user wrote. Another person agreed, writing, “I believe it was his wife who had an inkling of suspicion of him, and depending on how you responded, she wasn’t comfortable with you as their nanny anymore.” There are other comments suggesting that the father in the situation was responsible for Matto being fired. “The father probably told the mother something negative, and that led to letting you go,” a comment reads.

And as for who this athlete was? “Derek Jeter or Alex Rodriguez,” a comment reads. These names are echoed throughout the comment section. However, some fans have proved the timeline does not work for Jeter. “Arod has two daughters, and Jeter’s weren’t born yet … The hints aren’t hinting,” someone wrote. “I thought A-Rod right away,” another agreed.

Of course, this is all speculation, and there is no way of proving who the athlete in the scenario was without Stephanie Matto explicitly stating it. She will not if she wants to avoid a legal headache for violating her NDA.

