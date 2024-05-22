‘Bank of America has stolen over $11,000 from us’: BOA employees arrested after emptying family’s account, but the money’s still missing

We just implicitly trust that our banks are going to look after our well-earned cash and savings, but perhaps at this point, Bank of America customers should take that trust elsewhere.

TikTok is certainly full of horror stories from BOA bankers, like the innocent woman who was banned from opening an account for life after she was scammed. No one has it worse than Mackenzie and her partner, though, who have had their funds stolen from them at the worst possible time.

“If any of my videos go viral, please let it be this one,” Mackenzie prayed at the beginning of a post that thankfully did attract the attention of thousands. “Bank of America have stolen over $11,000 from us. And yes, I’m talking about the actual employees who work for Bank of America.”

Mackenzie explained that she has had to give up work throughout her pregnancy, due to constant sickness, so her husband’s job has been their only source of income for the past 20 weeks. And yet they haven’t seen a dime of his paychecks in five months. This is because two bank employees stole the couple’s money. Although those responsible — including the former manager! — have been arrested, BOA hasn’t been forthcoming in returning their funds.

Tragically, the reason may be that even more employees of the BOA branch are involved. The new district manager agreed to give Mackenzie and her partner a total sum of $18,000 as compensation, but his decision to meet them after hours is a serious red flag. Even worse, he never bothered showing up, claiming that his girlfriend was in labor (this was later confirmed to be a lie). Now he’s stopped answering any calls from Mackenzie and is ghosting them.

At the time of this video, Mackenzie’s rent was overdue, the gas was being shut off the next day, and her rented washer and dryer were being repossessed. That’s on top of pets that need to be fed and needing to pay for her many hospital appointments. “I just want this fixed, I just want the money that’s he’s worked hard for,” Mackenzie implored. “And I just want to be able to provide for my baby.”

It’s a horrible situation that’s enough to break your heart, but at least TikTok was on hand to offer some pearls of wisdom. Bottom line: Mackenzie and her husband should be getting back way more than just $18,000. “If you accept money from them they may try to use that as a ‘settlement”. Talk to a lawyer before you accept anything from them,” one ordered. Another encouraged them to go for the big bucks: “You want minumum [sic] half million, you want something punitive, 18k is no where near enough.”

Since posting her original video, Mackenzie has shared various micro-updates as she goes about each next step, as based on all the helpful advice from commenters. She’s now contacted the FTC (Federal Trade Commission), is looking for legal representation, and has gotten the police involved. Unfortunately, things are still slow-moving on all fronts, and now the detective Mackenzie is working with is ignoring them too.

Literally everyone who’s heard this story wishes the best for Mackenzie and her partner and that they get all of the money back they are owed, plus plenty more. All in all, this whole nightmare isn’t going to help BOA win over any new customers. As one comment put it, “This is why I left Bank of America. One of the worst banks.”

