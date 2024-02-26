What disease does Amy Schumer have?

After decades of enduring unending criticism about her body and appearance, Amy Schumer is hitting back. The 42-year-old comedian was recently the subject of renewed discourse about her appearance following an appearance on Jimmy Fallon, and she wasted little time in giving her critics a quick lesson in medicine and minding your own business.

Schumer’s weight, clothing choice, face, and pretty much anything else under the sun have never been safe from criticism, but the comedian’s recent choice to highlight the medical struggles she’s enduring is stopping critics in their tracks. The comedian opened up about a recent diagnosis, which, as it turns out, is a big factor in the changing shape of her face, and helped bring visibility to a lesser-known medical syndrome.

What disease was Amy Schumer diagnosed with?

Schumer revealed, in the wake of that Jimmy Fallon appearance, that a medical diagnosis is behind the puffiness so many people felt the need to highlight online. It’s true that Schumer’s face looked a bit puffier than usual during her most recent stint on the show, and that’s apparently due to a condition called Cushing Syndrome.

Schumer revealed her diagnosis to the world just after an Instagram post about her upcoming series, Life & Beth, sparked widespread conversations. Two full seasons of the series are officially available to view on Hulu, and while discussing the release, Schumer opened up about a pair of medical issues currently weighing her down. The first is endometriosis, a “disease in which tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside the uterus,” which causes extreme pain and can lead to issues getting pregnant, according to the World Health Organization. The second is Cushing Syndrome, a lesser-known condition that affects between 10 to 15 people per million each year.

What is Cushing Syndrome?

Cushing syndrome is a rare condition caused by the overproduction of cortisol in the body. Cortisol, a hormone, can cause a specific range of issues when it exists in excess, a problem that arises in those who take glucocorticoids and in those whose bodies simply overproduce the hormone.

It’s unclear which is the culprit behind Schumer’s Cushing Syndrome, but the comedian was clear that she’s not interested in fielding criticisms about her body. Many of the critiques people tossed her way, including cruel discourse about her face, are related to the symptoms of Cushing Syndrome, which can cause general swelling of the body, the formation of lumps, and — in some cases — high blood pressure, bone loss, or type two diabetes, according to The Mayo Clinic.