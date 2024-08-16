What happened to Abbey from ‘Love on the Spectrum?’

Whether we know her from TikTok or Love on the Spectrum, Abbey’s cheerful personality and love for all things Disney have always put a smile on our faces. In Love on the Spectrum, we saw Abbey alongside her now-boyfriend David, and their TikTok videos have been bringing us nothing but joy for years now.

Before Love on the Spectrum introduced Abbey, a 25-year-old neurodivergent and autistic woman from Los Angeles, many of us already knew her from TikTok, where she often shared videos of her daily life as a singer, her dates with David, and their shared passion for Disney. However, this past week, we were hit with some devastating news: some reports surfaced on Twitter saying that Abbey had passed away. But what really happened?

Did Abbey from Love on the Spectrum pass away?

No, Abbey from Love on the Spectrum did not pass away. These rumors are nothing but a death hoax that originated from a Twitter post that read, “I just found out Abby from Love on the Spectrum has died. Wtf.” This post had no source, link, or even reference to an actual obituary concerning Abbey, which immediately raised some eyebrows — especially since Abbey and her family are very incredibly active on social media, and everything appeared to be perfectly fine.

I just found out abby from love on the spectrum has died

Wtf — SUNNY GET MONEY 🐰💸 (@sunny_symone) August 1, 2024

In fact, Abbey’s mother posted a video on TikTok dismissing the rumors that Abbey had been admitted to a hospital altogether. In the video, Abbey herself says she’s doing great, and shortly afterward, she posted a picture of herself kissing her boyfriend David. As for the origin of the rumors, we can’t be sure where the Twitter user got the idea that something had happened to Abbey, but we have an educated guess.

On July 3, a TikTok user named Jordan Jones (@jjones451) shared with her 1.6 million followers the news that someone named Abbey had been admitted to the hospital after suffering from an asthma attack. Many viewers mistakenly believed this referred to Abbey Romeo, but we now know for sure that this is not the case. Jordan was not talking about the Abbey we all know from Love on the Spectrum, and those rumors have been fully dismissed at this point.

Thankfully, this is nothing but a death hoax, which often tends to take on a life of its own, especially on social media. Abbey is not the first influencer to be the victim of such a hoax, and unfortunately, she probably won’t be the last. Fortunately, these morbid rumors are now easily debunked, and within hours of them reaching Abbey’s household, all it took was an Instagram story to show that “everything is great,” as Abbey put it.

