What happened to Aerosmith?

We have all grown up hearing the name Aerosmith. Whether you have memories of their music intertwined with your upbringing, or you were introduced to them by your metal-obsessed father, it really doesn’t matter. We all know Aerosmith.

What’s perhaps most impressive about the band, aside from their generational influence, is how undeniably timeless their music is. The five-member band has been steadily — well, more or less — making music and giving fans the ride of a lifetime since the 1970s. It’s been 54 years since Aerosmith first performed on stage, and yet, to this day, they still fill stadiums worldwide, packed with people hoping to see one of the longest-enduring rock bands of all time.

However, the music world is harsh, and as much as the band would have liked to continue indefinitely, it appears their final days on stage are approaching, and here’s why.

Is Aerosmith retiring?

Yes, Aerosmith is retiring from touring, according to the group’s Instagram statement. In the announcement, the members shared that their one-of-a-kind vocalist, the now-76-year-old Steven Tyler, sustained a vocal cord injury last September during the band’s Peace Out: The Farewell Tour. The singer hoped the injury would heal with proper care, but unfortunately, that wasn’t the case.

“He has spent months tirelessly working on getting his voice back to where it was before his injury. We’ve seen him struggling despite having the best medical team by his side. Sadly, it is clear that a full recovery from his vocal injury is not possible,” the post said. “We have made a heartbreaking and difficult, but necessary, decision — as a band of brothers — to retire from the touring stage.”

As a result, the remaining dates for the tour will be canceled, and unfortunately, fans will no longer be able to experience Aerosmith’s iconic concerts. The tour began on September 2, 2023, in Philadelphia and was set to conclude on February 26, 2025, in Buffalo, New York. Over 30 tour dates will be canceled, but we can only understand and hope that Tyler manages to recover to the best of his capacity.

