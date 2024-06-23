Billy the Exterminator
Image via A&E
Category:
Celebrities
TV

What happened to Billy the Exterminator?

Is the black-clad star of his self-titled show still in the pest control business?
Image of Kevin Stewart
Kevin Stewart
|
Published: Jun 23, 2024 12:54 pm

Billy the Exterminator was a reality television series aired on the A&E network from 2009 until 2017. It starred Billy Bretherton, a Benton, Louisiana-based entomologist, pest control technician, and a former United States Air Force Senior Airman who had previously featured briefly on the Discovery Channel’s Dirty Jobs.

Recommended Videos

An eccentric character with wild hair, shades, mostly leather black clothing, and big silver jewelry and accessories (including lots of spikes), Bretherton came across as interesting and likable.

In 2012, however, he faced several personal and legal issues. Bretherton and his wife, Mary, were arrested in Bossier Parish, Louisiana, for possessing synthetic marijuana. After pleading guilty to the charges, he was fined and forced to do community service. His show came to a halt as he stepped away from the public eye and moved with his family to Illinois.

In 2015, Bretherton returned to the entertainment business, appearing with his brother on the YouTube series Vexcon The Exterminators. In 2016, Canadian station CMT started airing an original series called Billy Goes North, which subsequently aired in the United States in 2017 as the seventh and final season of Billy the Exterminator.

Since then, he has sporadically appeared in the second season of Vexcon The Exterminators and on his son Bryce’s TikTok account.

Where is Billy Bretherton now?

Billy the Exterminator
Image via A&E

After one season of Billy Goes North, Billy Bretherton retired from the entertainment industry.

He hasn’t, however, retired from the pest control business. Vexcon still operates out of Illinois. The “meet the crew” page on the company’s official website shows Billy’s brother Ricky as its president, his son Bryce as a technician, Liz as the office manager, and Amanda Jackson as another technician. Billy’s role is simply listed as “The Exterminator.”

Well, all we can do is wish him all the best and hope he stays out of trouble in the future!

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Kevin Stewart
Kevin Stewart
Kevin is a freelance writer at We Got This Covered. He's been writing and editing for various publications worldwide since 2013, mainly about movies, TV, and sports. He's had more than 2000 pieces of writing published. He loves to travel, watch movies (horror, superhero stuff, and '80s films are his favorites), and keep fit. Kevin has a degree in Business Management, once appeared on British TV quiz show The Chase, and regularly asks #KevsMovieQuestions on his X (formerly Twitter).
twitter Link to www.kevjstewart.com