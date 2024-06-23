What happened to Billy the Exterminator?

Billy the Exterminator was a reality television series aired on the A&E network from 2009 until 2017. It starred Billy Bretherton, a Benton, Louisiana-based entomologist, pest control technician, and a former United States Air Force Senior Airman who had previously featured briefly on the Discovery Channel’s Dirty Jobs.

An eccentric character with wild hair, shades, mostly leather black clothing, and big silver jewelry and accessories (including lots of spikes), Bretherton came across as interesting and likable.

In 2012, however, he faced several personal and legal issues. Bretherton and his wife, Mary, were arrested in Bossier Parish, Louisiana, for possessing synthetic marijuana. After pleading guilty to the charges, he was fined and forced to do community service. His show came to a halt as he stepped away from the public eye and moved with his family to Illinois.

In 2015, Bretherton returned to the entertainment business, appearing with his brother on the YouTube series Vexcon The Exterminators. In 2016, Canadian station CMT started airing an original series called Billy Goes North, which subsequently aired in the United States in 2017 as the seventh and final season of Billy the Exterminator.

Since then, he has sporadically appeared in the second season of Vexcon The Exterminators and on his son Bryce’s TikTok account.

Where is Billy Bretherton now?

After one season of Billy Goes North, Billy Bretherton retired from the entertainment industry.

He hasn’t, however, retired from the pest control business. Vexcon still operates out of Illinois. The “meet the crew” page on the company’s official website shows Billy’s brother Ricky as its president, his son Bryce as a technician, Liz as the office manager, and Amanda Jackson as another technician. Billy’s role is simply listed as “The Exterminator.”

Well, all we can do is wish him all the best and hope he stays out of trouble in the future!

