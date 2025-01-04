What happened to Brandi Glanville?

Real Housewives alum Brandi Glanville is not currently living her best life. The last couple of years have been plagued with sexual abuse allegations and a facial deformity that is stumping doctors.

Glanville was born on November 16, 1972 in Salinas, California but spent her formative years in Sacramento. She moved to Paris, France at age 16 to pursue modeling signing with Elite Model Management. Her success took her to runways and photoshoots all over the world including Munich and Tokyo.

Eventually Glanville moved back to the United States. In the early 90s she met a handsome actor at a nightclub and fell in love. ​​Eddie Cibrian proposed to Glanville with a three-carat diamond engagement band to ring in the new year, 2000. The couple got married in 2001 at the Ritz-Carlton in Laguna Niguel, California. The former New Yorkers now called Los Angeles home.

In 2003, their son Mason was born. Four years later, son Jake made them a family of four. From the outside, everyone appeared to be happy but a bombshell revelation in 2009 would forever change Glanville’s world. Cibrian had been unfaithful with multiple women including country singer LeAnn Rimes. Cibrian and Glanville filed for divorce that same year. The proceedings were contentious because of the affairs but where one door closes another opens.

Glanville began appearing as a guest star on season two of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in 2011. The following season she became a series regular. She was let go after season 5. One unanimous source told People it was because she was too much to handle.



“Brandi got too big for her britches. She was a diva, and it came around to bite her,” they claimed. “By the end, she couldn’t get along with anyone, and no one wanted to shoot with her.” She still appeared on two seasons of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip but the drama followed her there. In 2023, after season 5 wrapped, both Glanville and co-star Caroline Manzo were fired from the show after Glanville allegedly gave Manzo unwanted kisses. In January of 2024 Manzo filed a lawsuit against Bravo for encouraging this behavior further revealing that Glanville allegedly groped her breasts and genitals as well.

Around the same time as the sexual assault allegations in 2023, Glanville began experiencing facial swelling. At first doctors thought it was caused by stress-induced angioedema but the condition has lasted more than a year. Glanville opened up about the ongoing situation on the December 29 episode of her podcast, “Brandi Glanville Unfiltered.” She revealed she has not had sex in over a year because of it.

“I have four different opinions from these four different great doctors of what it could possibly be,” she stated. “So if they’re perplexed, I’m perplexed, and there is no answer right now, you know? That’s it. My face is f—– but it is what it is. I had 50 good years.” Despite her dark humor, Glanville wants to get to the bottom of this situation. “I want to run tests, and I wanna get another MRI and another CAT scan and do all the things. I wanna get to the bottom of this. I just don’t wanna guess at what it is,” she explained.

She is happy with her decision to go public with her struggles because it has helped her mental health. “I was hiding and isolating in f—— misery, not wanting to share what was going on with anyone and not wanting to see anyone,” she recalled. While she still might not have the answers, at least she doesn’t feel so alone.

