The full cast of ‘The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy’

The trailer for The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy dropped during BravoCon 2023, and it promised some fun-filled adventures from some timeless RHONY alums as they returned to St. Barts (and the iconic Pirate house from RHONY season 5).

The first trailer dropped on Sunday, November 5, and showed the six cast members jetting off to St. Barts and their house on Saline Beach. The trailer shows that the trip won’t just be a joyful walk down memory lane, as tension between the six stars soon becomes apparent.

So which RHONY stars will be heading to the Caribbean for the 4th season of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip?

The six cast members reuniting for the trip are Dorinda Medley, Kelly Killoren Bensimon, Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, Ramona Singer, and Kristen Taekman.

De Lesseps is one of the true OGs of the RHONY franchise, and she appeared on every season of the hit Bravo show from its inaugural one back in 2008 until the 13th season, after which the whole cast was rebooted. The trailer showed that the Countess, along with her co-star Morgan, will be on the prowl for eligible men while in St. Barts. “I’m wondering if there’s gonna be some cute guys there,” de Lesseps shared, and Morgan replied, “Oh, there’s always somebody to f***.”

Their return is a trip. Pack your bags for #RHUGT: RHONY Legacy 🍎



New season Dec 14 on Peacock. pic.twitter.com/cyvZGHtKvl — Peacock (@peacock) November 5, 2023

Morgan, who joined RHONY for season 3, has been a staple on Bravo since then and appeared alongside de Lesseps in the spinoff Luann & Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake in the summer of 2023.

The two longtime RHONY stars are joined in St. Barts by Taekman, who was a surprising addition to the cast as she only appeared in two seasons of RHONY, seasons 6 and 7. As for Bensimon, she was a main cast member on the show for seasons 2 through 4, and returned as a guest star in seasons 6 and 7. Medley became a full-time cast member at the start of season 7 until the end of the 12th season.

The five women are joined by controversial cast member Ramona Singer, who, like de Lesseps, starred in the first 13 seasons of the show. Singer, however, was notably dropped from the BravoCon lineup just days before the Las Vegas fan event after she allegedly used a partial racial slur in a text message to a Page Six reporter. According to the publication, Singer was responding to Vanity Fair‘s exposé about Bravo, in which she was accused of using a racial slur during season 13 production, when she used the partial slur in a text message.

Cohen addressed her absence from BravoCon at the “Ask Andy” panel and said, according to People, “I think the most that I can say is that we already shot Ultimate Girls Trip and she’s on the show, she’s not here, and that’s where we’re at… It was the right call.”

The first three episodes of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy will be available on Peacock on Thursday, December 14, with new episodes dropping every Thursday afterward.