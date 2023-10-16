What happened to Camilla Belle?

Taylor Swift might've put their feud behind her, but what is Camilla Belle up to these days?

Once again thanks to Taylor Swift, Camilla Belle is back in people’s thoughts. Taylor’s beef with Belle is one of the superstar’s most legendary bust-ups, dating all the way back to 2010. In the original lyric to “Better Than Revenge,” Swift sang: “She’s better known for the things that she does on the mattress.” This controversial line was widely believed to be about Belle, who got together with Joe Jonas soon after his breakup with Swift.

Swift has regretted the line as far back as 2014, so it’s no surprise that its removal is one of the many changes made with the release of Taylor’s Versions, Swift’s re-recordings of her back catalog that are currently sweeping the internet. In “Better Than Revenge (Taylor’s Version), the line is now: “He was a moth to the flame, she was holding the matches.”

So now that the bad blood between Taylor Swift and Camilla Belle has seemingly been shaken off, what is Belle up to these days?

Who is Camilla Belle?

Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

For those who need a total recap, Camilla Belle is an American actress whose Hollywood career dates back almost 30 years. Now 37 years old, Belle broke out as a child performer in the mid-to-late 1990s, appearing in such hit films as 1995’s The Little Princess, 1997’s The Lost World: Jurassic Park, and 1998’s Practical Magic. Infamously, Belle’s film career somewhat took a hit after 2008’s 100,000 BC, widely regarded as the worst movie of blockbuster director Roland Emmerich’s career.

Ironically, this was around the time that Belle was dating Jonas. Their relationship lasted from around late 2008 to mid-2009, after they first met when Belle appeared in the Jonas Brothers’ music video for “Lovebug.” Prior to her time with Jonas, Belle dated British actor Tom Sturridge, now best known for Netflix’s The Sandman, from 2006 to 2008. She’s not known to be dating anyone at this time.

What movies and TV shows have Camilla Belle appeared in lately?

Photo by Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Although she’s less likely to turn up in a major studio movie these days, Belle has nevertheless maintained a solid and steady film and TV career over the past 15 years. For starters, she’s appeared in numerous indie/mid-budget movies in the years since, including the 2015 western Diablo, opposite Scott Eastwood, and the 2017 thriller The Mad Whale with James Franco.

You may also have seen her in recurring roles on TV series such as Dollface and Law & Order: Organized Crime. On Law & Order: Organized Crime, she plays an important and fan-favorite character, Pearl Serrano. Serrano is a former casino owner and the ex-wife of Teddy Silas. She was a crucial part of season 3 and fans are hopeful she’ll return to the show at some point.

Following the Netflix action flick Carter, however, which was released in August 2022, Belle has yet to make any further screen appearances at the time of writing. It’s unclear why that is, but a glance at her Instagram account will tell you that she’s doing well and there’s no reason for concern for her fans.

That said, Belle did suffer the loss of her dog, Evolet, in March 2023, which she described as “excruciatingly painful.” Elsewhere, Belle has been continuing her partnership with the Motion Picture & Television Fund NextGen organization.

Belle is very involved in charity work, supporting organizations such as Artists for Peace and Justice, Kids With A Cause, and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. She has also been vocal about her support for the SAG-AFTRA strike and has been spotted joining in with a sign.

While Taylor Swift might’ve indirectly buried the hatchet, some shade-filled comments Camilla Belle has made on social media in the past indicate she may not be spotted cheering Taylor on during the Eras Tour anytime soon.