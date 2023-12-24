What happened to Devon Bostick? Explained

Anyone who has seen the actor is either understandably concerned or know exactly what is wrong.

Devon Bostick, the Canadian actor behind Todrick Heffley in the Diary of a Wimpy Kid movies, startled his fans with a distressing Instagram video in late 2023. The one 30-second clip threw fans into a fervor, wondering what could have happened to mar Bostick’s good looks.

Not to fear, as even though Bostick has yet to expand on the clip, it doesn’t seem like the extensive damage is real.

What happened to Devin Bostick’s face?

In the Instagram post, the entire left side of Bostick’s face appears to be burned. He casually munches a hamburger, struggling to open his mouth with each bite. Comments for the video range from horrified to comedic, but despite the outpouring of confusion, Bostick has yet to comment.

The 100 actor is wearing what appears to be a mechanics jumpsuit adorned with the name “Danny” in the video, which has some fans speculating that it’s a coy announcement for an upcoming film or movie. Bostick list of impending projects is relatively short, but the actor has more than one incoming release fans can look forward to.

Just months prior, in July 2023, we saw the 32-year-old playing the starring role in Oppenheimer as Seth Neddermeyer, and while freak accidents can happen at any time, we’re going to go ahead and say that Bostick is fine, and likely messing around with some professional-grade prosthetics. The actor is starring alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger in Netflix’s FUBAR, so it’s likely there would have been more PR-related updates if he had suffered any devastating injuries.