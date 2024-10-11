‘Family, friends, and supporters joined together in prayer, hope and support’: What happened to El Taiger?

The Cuban music artist El Taiger, given name Jose Manuel Carbajal Zadivar, died on the afternoon of Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, his family confirmed in a statement.

It reads, “During this incredibly difficult time, family, friends, and supporters joined together in prayer, hope, and support, seeking a miracle. To all who offered their prayers, we thank you. Sadly, this afternoon, El Taiger was pronounced dead and is now reunited with his beloved mother in heaven.”

El Taiger died following a gunshot wound

Our Chief @MoralesMiamiPD spoke with the media today about the incident that occurred yesterday at NW 9 Avenue and 17 Street. If you have any information about this incident please call 305-579-6111 or 305-471-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/PqpYsXF8So — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) October 4, 2024

The statement, posted to his Instagram stories, confirmed his death followed a hospital stay prompted by a bullet injury to the head sustained on Oct. 4. The reported shooting was attended by first responders after reports of a man shot inside a black Mercedes SUV came in after 7AM. Miami Police Chief Manuel Morales said El Taiger was in critical condition by the time help arrived.

He was then rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit where he was placed on life support.

“His family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the medical team at Jackson Memorial Hospital for their tireless efforts, as well as to the millions who offered prayers and tributes during his hospitalization. These last few days have been incredibly difficult for those who loved him, and the support received from around the world has meant a lot,” the statement continues.

His manager Macel Reinosa told CBS News the police have a person of interest who is familiar with the artist and made a 9-1-1 call. The social media statement refers to a “senseless violent crime” but does not give further details about the person involved.

El Taiger’s reggaeton legacy

A popular name in Cuba, he was known for his unique sound. He reportedly began his music career in his late teens in the group Los 4, before being part of a duo with Damián The Lion in 2011.

After his solo debut album in 2016, he appeared on the Fate of the Furious soundtrack’s “La Habana” and released music as recently as Sep. 2024. He was particularly noted for his fashion sense and cultural impact within Cuba’s urban music scene.

He joined the Rottweilas label in 2016, and went on to release popular songs like “La Historia,” “Coronamos,” and “Me Kemaste.” He collaborated with artists such as J Balvin, Bad Bunny, and Bryant Myers over the course of his career.

His family urged fans to keep in that spirit, encouraging fans to “honor his memory by celebrating the joy he brought to so many. Turn up your music, dance, and celebrate your life. The Taiger was the feeling of the people, and now we must keep that feeling alive through their music and their legacy.”

When Miami PD’s Chief Morales spoke to the media, he urged anyone with information to come forward by calling 305-579-6111 or contacting 305-471-TIPS. “It’s a tragic incident that has shaken our local South Florida community.” He was 37 years old, and leaves behind three children.

