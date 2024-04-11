What happened to Gene Hackman?

Most people respect their elders, but tabloids aren’t known for their respect. They’re known for their predatory nature, and several tabloids’ recent decision to aim that greed Gene Hackman‘s way isn’t ending well for the publications.

Hackman was, for more than six decades, considered among Hollywood’s most talented stars. He retired back in 2004, following a hugely successful career that earned him two Academy Awards, two BAFTA Awards, a Screen Actors Guild Award, a whopping four Golden Globes, and the Berlin International Film Festival’s Silver Bear for Best Actor, an award he shares with less than 60 other stars.

His accomplishments on screen are easy to track — just look to the star’s more than 80 releases for proof. It’s easy to get a dose of Hackman in any fan’s life, and it doesn’t require a violation of the aging star’s privacy. That won’t stop the tabloids from hunting him down, of course, but the least we can do as Hackman fans is to not indulge them.

Why is Gene Hackman back in the news?

Photo by Icon and Image/Getty Images

Any time an older actor’s name trends online, a spike of panic goes through their fanbase. We’re realistic enough to know we’ll lose everyone — even our most treasured stars — eventually, but no one wants to let go any earlier than they have to. As a result, when Hackman’s name — which has largely been absent from pop culture for years — started trending in early April, people were alarmed. Thankfully, the renewed interest in Hackman wasn’t a result of his death (the 94-year-old star is blessedly still with us) but rather nosey tabloids.

Paparazzi caught sight of the legendary star out and about recently and wasted no time in disparaging the former actor for his “scruffy” appearance. Fans — and humans with actual hearts in their chests — immediately took issue with the criticism, and for several reasons. For one thing, Hackman is 94. That’s an impressive age for anyone — particularly a man — to reach, and he looks damn good for nearly a century on this earth. Then there’s the fact that he’s a long-retired star just out to grab some gas and coffee, and he was never looking to be photographed. The man can look as scruffy as he pleases.

If you reach 80+ the only thing you deserve is respect — Tanya Poulter (@tanyapoulter) April 10, 2024

Tabloids are notorious for their ghoulish nature, so no one is surprised when they live up to their reputations, but the wholesome response to Hackman’s renewed virality was far less expected. People jumped at the opportunity to defend the aging star, and to criticize the tabloids for daring to target him. He’s given us more than enough throughout his lengthy career — he owes us nothing, not even a photo. Leave the man alone, for mercy’s sake, and let the 94-year-old enjoy his well-earned retirement in peace.

