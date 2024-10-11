What happened to country music star George Strait’s son Bubba, who wrote so many of his dad’s amazing songs?

George Strait is one of the most beloved figures in country music. So beloved, in fact, that his family is a point of interest for listeners. It takes a special kind of fame for people to be locked in to what’s going on with the Strait family, and that’s why the public is so fascinated with the life and career of George Strait, Jr.

Recommended Videos

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO “THEY SAID WHAT!?” OUR NEWSLETTER ON THE DUMBEST HEADLINES IN POLITICS THIS WEEK

The country progeny had the immense task of living up to his dad’s first and last name, and it’s to his credit that he’s done just that. He found tremendous success as a professional roper, and he even managed to attain fame of his own in the rodeo world. It’s been a while since George, Jr., known as “Bubba,” has been in the public eye, though. Where did he go?

What does Bubba Strait do for a living?

Bubba Strait showed talent as a roper from an early age. He attended college at Texas A&M, and once he graduated, he took up a gig as a team roper for the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association or PRCA. He even managed to capitalize on a public appearance by his famous dad, competing at the 2006 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo right before George Strait performed.

According to People Magazine, Bubba Strait’s time as a roper was short-lived. He has been retired from the business for quite some time and honed his craft in the music business instead. Bubba has become an accomplished songwriter over the last decade and a half.

Bubba first got a musical boost from his dad when he appeared on the 1992 song “Heartland,” but his music career took off when he wrote four of the songs on George Strait’s huge 2009 album Twang. Bubba co-wrote the songs “Living for the Night,” “Out of Sight, Out of Mind” and “He’s Got That Something Special,” and wrote “Arkansas Dave” solo.

Does Bubba Strait have solo music?

Bubba Strait has found enormous success as a songwriter alongside his dad. That said, he prefers to work behind the scenes. He does not have any solo music, and the only time he goes onstage is when he’s singing alongside George Strait. In 2014, Bubba and George sang the duet “The Cowboy Rides Again” on the tour of the same name. You can watch the full performance above.

Bubba may not be putting solo material, but George Strait could not be happier than his son is into what can now be considered a family business. He talked about the joy he gets from collaborating in a 2015 profile with USA Today:

I’m so proud he took an interest in the music business. For the longest time, he didn’t… [Then] he decided to get into music. He took it pretty seriously and pushed me back into writing songs as well.

Bubba Strait has gone on to write songs on every George Strait album since 2009. This includes Here For a Good Time in 2011, Love Is Everything in 2015, and Honky Tonk Time Machine in 2019. The system is working well for both men, and we hope to hear more collaborations in the future.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy