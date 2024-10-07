The National Desk‘s lead anchor Jan Jeffcoat has been absent from her audience-facing role, disappearing from her usual spot in September 2024. Amidst concern, Jeffcoat shared an emotional post on social media clarifying what she’s been up to off-screen.

First things first, we haven’t seen the last of Jeffcoat on TV. It’s a big sigh of relief for her fans of the bubbly, Emmy-winning TV anchor. However, the 46-year-old did share that she had faced a serious health scare.

Where has Jan Jeffcoat been?

Jeffcoat posted an Instagram video on Sep.25 confirming she had been absent because of an emergency surgery. The mother of two shared that she had been advised to undergo open surgery after a “routine physical” led to further tests and an MRI scan.

Presumably for privacy reasons, she omitted the medical details and opted to thank her supporters for their messages and “love.” Jeffcoat was also pleased to explain that her “prognosis is positive” and that she’s on the road to recovery, saying, “surgery was a success and more importantly God is good and He’s got me.”

Jeffcoat says she’ll be back before the 2024 U.S. presidential election

The anchor plans to return to The National Desk just in time for the Kamala Harris vs. Donald Trump showdown in November. “I’m overwhelmed with gratitude and plan to come back better, stronger, and faster than ever before,” she wrote.

“Until I see you all in a few weeks, take care of one another, be well, hug your loved ones tight tonight, say your prayers, and keep watching The National News Desk. I’ll definitely be back before this election.”

Jeffcaoat was a guest star on several fiction TV shows, including This is Us, 911, and What If, as well as anchoring newscasts for WUSA9 in Washington D.C. before joining The National Desk for its launch on Jan. 18, 2021. She has led the latter’s coverage of the upcoming presidential election, reporting on the latest scandals and interviewing guests.

The headline news service draws stories from owner Sinclair Broadcast Group’s 185 stations, with a focus on breaking stories and local reporting. Sinclair claimed The National Desk would provide a “comprehensive, commentary-free look at the most impactful national news and regional stories of the day,” but some media analysts have challenged its alleged conservative bias.

Anne Nelson, journalist and author of Shadow Network: Media, Money, and the Secret Hub of the Radical Right, told The Guardian, “When you stress a story the way Sinclair does, say on immigration, and you don’t look at the numbers and you don’t reflect on what has been going on, that is different than a news story. That is a political talking point.”

Regardless of who the intended audience is, Jeffcoat has won the affection of viewers, with heartwarming comments left on her social media posts underlining the fact they’re ready to see her back on air.

Speedy recovery, Jan! Gotta have you & the "Janny Pack" back on the desk! 😉 — John Collins (@jcraiders34) September 25, 2024

Open surgery recovery time depends on the type of surgery, the part or system to be operated on, as well as possible complications. Most people must wait several weeks at a minimum. Jeffcoat, however, is clearly raring to go as soon as possible.

The National Desk or the anchor herself will likely provide a more solid estimate as October closes out, with Jeffcoat determined to get back in her seat when the November election is decided.

