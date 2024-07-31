What happened to Jennifer Aniston?

The shooting for The Morning Show has been challenging for Jennifer Aniston as the actress navigates her complex character. Amidst this, a clip surfacing of a recent occurrence during the shooting of TMS season 4 has sent fans into shock.

America’s longtime sweetheart Jennifer Aniston has had a busy and messed up weekend while filming for her ongoing role in The Morning Show. The series, which marks Aniston’s first major television role after the end of the iconic romcom Friends, is set to return with its fourth season soon. The Apple TV drama has been on air since Nov. 2019 (for those living under the rock), where Aniston takes up the role of Alex Levy, the co-anchor of a popular morning news program broadcast from Manhattan on the UBA network.

After the third season finished airing in Nov. 2023, Aniston has had a hectic July as production on the fourth season officially shot off on July 8, 2024. To celebrate the news, the Emmy Award-winning actress posted a behind-the-scenes picture alongside co-stars Tig Notaro and Reese Witherspoon on her Instagram. She captioned the post “Let @themorningshow season 4 games begin 🥳 Here we come! ❤️👏🏼👏🏼❤️🥂,” But a lot came her way while shooting than just the fun parts.

Jennifer got attacked with black tarry oil while shooting a difficult scene for The Morning Show season 4 in Manhattan

While the filming of the popular Apple TV show was ongoing in Manhattan on Sunday, July 28, a huge bucket of oil was thrown at Aniston in what is being speculated as a public protest scene. As Aniston, who was casually walking with her phone in her hands, is surprised by the attack, we see the extras moving out of the scene in a hurry.

The series is known to cover various political subjects and current affairs; for example, a significant narrative point in season one revolved around the #MeToo movement. In the later seasons, even more complex subjects like the COVID-19 pandemic, racial inequality, the Capitol uprising, and the Russian invasion of Ukraine, find a place. This has proved challenging for Aniston who had to get drenched in fake black oil for a scene showcasing a public protest.

Though there have been no official announcements regarding the plot of season 4, showrunner Charlotte Stoudt revealed that fans can expect to see the consequences of season 3 play out “in every sense and for every character” ( via The Hollywood Reporter). As for when fans can see The Morning Show on screen again, it will probably go on air sometime in the third Quarter of 2025.

