Actor Jon Hamm rose to prominence with Mad Men on television and has flipped back-and-forth between the film and television worlds over the course of his career. Now, he is back again on small screens with a coming role in The Morning Show.

News of the actor playing Paul Marks on the upcoming third season of the Apple TV Plus project is reported today in an article from The Hollywood Reporter. Hamm’s Marks is described as a corporate titan who sets his sights on UBA and ultimately pulls the show’s other characters into his orbit. Production on the season is set to begin this month, and, for Hamm, stepping onto Apple’s platform represents the culmination of a joke he previously played up to critical acclaim in a recent commercial.

Earlier this year, Hamm appeared in an ad noting the caliber of actors on Apple’s service did not include him and, in the footage, he wonders if he has offended the company. The “Everyone but Jon Hamm” piece earned an Emmy nomination and has been viewed more than 15 million times on YouTube, and he even says not being on The Morning Show in the clip feels like a missed moment.

Not a missed moment for Hamm anymore, certainly. Aside from this, Hamm will appear in the next season of Fargo and recently was in Top Gun: Maverick. His other works through the years have also included Space Cowboys, The Report, CSI: Miami and even an episode of Gilmore Girls as well.