Since she first starred as the well-coiffed Rachel Green in Friends nearly three decades ago (!!!), Jennifer Aniston has gone on to become one of the biggest actresses in Hollywood. Appearing in everything from Adam Sandler films to some of our favorite rom-coms of the early aughts, she’s earned quite a bit of bread during her impressive career.

Aniston moved to Los Angeles in the late ’80s and worked small jobs before landing the role of Rachel in 1994. The role is arguably still her most well-known to date, and it’s also her most lucrative: according to a 2016 article from Business Insider, Aniston and her Friends co-stars were able to negotiate a historic $1 million per episode by the final two seasons of the show. Even now, Aniston and the rest of the cast make an estimated $20 million per year in individual royalties.

The main cast of Friends is worth millions individually, and Aniston’s start on the show has led to a reported net worth of $320 million (per Celebrity Net Worth). Her profitable career spans much more than Friends; she’s an award-winning comedic actress with range, starring in films like The Good Girl and Along Came Polly.

Alongside her work as an actress, Aniston earns millions from lucrative endorsement deals with brands like L’Oreal, Aveeno, and Smartwater, and has also invested in real estate in New York and Montecito, California. Some of her most recent career moves are her haircare line LolaVie and Murder Mystery 2 alongside frequent co-star Sandler.