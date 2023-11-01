Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler have recently become a dynamic duo in Hollywood, but they’ve actually been friends for over 30 years. Their lifelong friendship has likely improved their onscreen chemistry, resulting in comedic gold time and time again.

How did Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler meet?

In a 2019 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Aniston and Sandler recalled the first time they met, and it was when they were teens! They were just kids, but they met at Jerry’s Deli in Los Angeles in the ’90s while she was dating one of Sandler’s friends.

They had breakfast with a large group, and neither of them was famous yet. “We were friends before Friends,” Aniston joked. Now, they consider each other family and have worked on several movies together.

How many movies have Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler been in together?

Aniston and Sandler have starred opposite each other in three movies. In their first movie, Just Go With It, he played a plastic surgeon who carried around a wedding band and pretended to have a horrible wife to get women. She played his assistant and the only person in his life he could be honest with. The film premiered in 2011 and also starred Brooklyn Decker and Nicole Kidman.

The Friends star and the comedian didn’t work together again until 2019 when they starred in Netflix’s comedy Murder Mystery. In the film, they play a married couple who go on a European vacation with the hopes of rekindling their romance, only to be framed for murder. Netflix released a sequel in March 2023, following the couple’s story after they launched their own private detective agency, making that their third movie together.

Hopefully, we get to see Aniston and Sandler work together more in the future!