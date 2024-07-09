What happened to Julia Roberts?

Julia Roberts was once pretty much the only actress we wanted to watch in a rom com, which is of course why she has millions of dollars in the bank. She impressed us in Pretty Woman, made us swoon in Notting Hill, and made us feel terrible for her in My Best Friend’s Wedding. But what happened to her since her heyday in the ’90s and 2000s?

While some stars post every day on social media and we feel like we’re still in the know when it comes to their lives, there are others who we have a lot more questions about. Roberts was a mega-star at one time and while she still has that name recognition, we’re curious about what she’s up to now. Recently, Julia Roberts’s brother Eric Roberts gave a podcast interview and mentioned something mysterious about his sibling, which makes us wonder about how Julia is doing. Let’s dive into what we should know about the Runaway Bride star.

What happened to beloved actress Julia Roberts?

In July 2024, Eric Roberts was interviewed on the podcast Still Here Hollywood and said that he can’t speak publicly about his daughter Emma Roberts, or his sister Julia Roberts. According to Entertainment Weekly, he said, “I love my sister, but I can’t talk about her. She doesn’t wanna talk about it.” He said a little later, “I’m not supposed to talk about either of them. But I do.”

Why doesn’t Julia want her brother to talk about her? While only Julia knows for sure, we can guess that it might be because she wants some privacy. She’s always kept her family life to herself, which we totally get considering how overwhelming it must be to be so famous.

While Roberts is still a very much in-demand actress who has a long and amazing resume, we can probably all agree that we remember her charming ’90s rom-coms more than we do her more recent films. We all try to find work/life balance, whether we have kids or not, and Roberts wanted to be with her twins Phinnaeus/Finn and Hazel more than a movie set. She has been acting ever since she began her career, but she took on less roles. She also lives a less public life than many stars who are as famous as she… which we honestly find to be pretty refreshing.

In 2013, she said during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, “I had been working for 18 years when I had Hazel and Finn almost nine years ago. So I felt like I earned that time in my house and in my kitchen and in bed all day with these two little people.” She added it was “my present to myself” and said after her time in Hollywood, “I earned this jewel box of a life that I felt completely entitled to.”

While we all struggle with our life choices at one point or another and hope that we did the right thing, Julia Roberts seems to know in her heart that she wanted to be with her family. In 2024, she and Curtis Roberts had a sweet conversation for British Vogue and she said, “it was easy to pause work life to nurture my home life.” She also said that thanks to the incredible career she built, she was able to raise her kids but could still work when she wanted to. The best of both worlds, we could say.

Is Julia Roberts still acting?

While Julia Roberts is of course very much still a loving mom to her kids, Us Weekly reported that since the twins are at college now, she wants to focus on acting. A source told the publication “Julia has long had the option to pick whatever role she wants and work with whomever she wants, so she’s been having fun with that.” She starred in the rom-com Ticket to Paradise in 2023 and has two projects on the go, as her IMDb says.

Considering how much we love Roberts’s body of work and how fascinating we find her 2023 Netflix movie Leave The World Behind, which is inspired by an equally intense novel, we’re happy to hear that we’re likely going to see more of Roberts on the big screen. Is there anything better than a night at home and a Roberts rom-com (or drama)?

