How old are Julia Roberts’ children and where do they go to college?

Julia Roberts and Daniel Moder are one of Hollywood’s most enduring couples. After 21 years of marriage, the two appear as in love as ever and are adamant about putting their family first.

The couple are parents to three children, twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, and teenager Henry. Apart from the occasional social media peek into their lives, the actress and cinematographer keep their professional and private lives separate, and the kids have mostly stayed out of the spotlight. Unlike their cousin Emma, neither seems to have any particular interest in a career in the entertainment industry so far.

Hazel and Phinnaeus

Roberts and Moder’s firstborns, twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, celebrated their 19th birthday on Nov. 28, 2023. To commemorate the special occasion, their mom published an adorable baby photo in a domestic setting where she is holding her young children in her lap. “There are no words for the joy, the fun, the wild rumpus of life together,” the celebrated actress shared.

When Hazel and Phinnaeus (or Finn) started college in 2022, Roberts confessed to feeling “a little lightheaded” about the big move in an interview with Extra. The family had all been living together in San Francisco at that point, following a move from Malibu in 2020. Despite the anxiety of seeing your first children leave the nest for the first time, the 56-year-old mother-of-three was also “completely excited,” especially since she never went to college herself. “To see how it’s happening for them is really fascinating,” Roberts said.

According to an insider, who spoke to Closer Weekly, the twins are attending the same school — the University of California in Berkeley. One is reportedly studying fine arts, while the other has taken up “computer and information sciences.”

Henry

The youngest Roberts-Moder sibling is 16-year-old Henry, who was born on June 18, 2007. At 16, Henry is either a sophomore or a junior in High School. The 16-year-old is apparently a skateboard enthusiast — a passion he shares with his dad and older brother Finn. His cinematographer dad loves sharing videos of his kid’s impressive athletic skills on Instagram.