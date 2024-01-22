What happened to Keith Marler?

Minneapolis meteorologist Keith Marler is a beloved staple of his area’s daily newscast, but several health setbacks are limiting the Emmy Award-winning meteorologist’s time on the air.

Marler recently injured his knee, a setback that may force the Minneapolis favorite to take some time away from the camera. That, paired with a recent diagnosis, is throwing Marler for a loop, as he works to juggle his career and health. Thankfully, he’s not suffering from anything too debilitating, but Marler’s new health struggles are almost guaranteed to impact his work as Minneapolis’ top weatherman.

Keith Marler’s health issues, explained

MONDAY: say it with us … STILL COOOOOLD!! Wifey Susan is today’s “Keith on crutches driver” again today, so big thanks to her for hauling my knee-less self to work so early in the AM! pic.twitter.com/fU1mghdjPl — Keith Marler ☀️ (@KeithMarlerFox9) January 15, 2024

Marler’s kept a cherry demeanor through all of the hurdles his health has thrown at him, sharing smiling updates with the same upbeat manner his fans have come to expect from the mid-40s weathercaster. The start of his current health issues began with a 2023 diagnosis. Last year, the weatherman was diagnosed with vertigo, a condition that causes the sensation of motion even when standing still. Those who suffer from the condition, chronically, often find themselves off-balance, and the persisting condition can often lead to injury.

It may not be the culprit behind Marler’s recent use of crutches, but it’s a likely offender. Marler recently revealed, via social media, that he injured his knee in a mystery accident. The injury is bad enough to require crutches, and eventually surgery. Marler’s already accepting of the need for surgery, informing a curious fan that “surgery plans” are currently underway to correct the issue.

Assuming the knee injury was, in fact, a result of Marler’s ongoing battle with vertigo, it may not be the last injury of its kind. People with chronic vertigo often suffer from the constant sensation of movement, much like unyielding dizziness, and the unsteadiness caused by this sensation often causes falls. With care, Marler may be able to manage his condition and stay safe, but his fans can’t help but be concerned.

For now, Marler is back on the air and just as chipper as ever. Once he gets through surgery and recovery, he should be back on his feet, and hopefully managing the symptoms of his vertigo without any further injury.