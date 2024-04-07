What happened to Lisa ‘Left Eye’ Lopes?

At the height of her fame, she was part of one of the biggest girl groups in America.

In the ‘90s, the R&B group TLC set the standard for musical groups of the era. To this day, the group remains iconic because of its musical stylings and socially conscious lyrics.

Formed in 1990, TLC was comprised of Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins, Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas, and Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes. Their influence on pop culture was irrefutable. TLC taught us to not accept any scrubs and to stick to the rivers and lakes that you’re used to in some of the best anthems of the ’90s.

This legacy had to do with the contribution of Lopes. Left Eye was the rapper of the group and authored more of the lyrics than members of the trio. But despite this creative force, Lopes felt stifled. She was often only allowed a small amount of lines to rap in the songs, and some didn’t feature her vocals at all. Tensions in the group rose, which all members were vocal about.

She eventually segued into a brief solo career where she could express herself fully. But throughout all the interpersonal issues in TLC, no one could have foreseen the tragedy that would end Lopes’ career.

Lisa ‘Left Eye’ Lopes’ death

Lopes was a creative force in the entertainment industry. While she struggled with personal issues and alcoholism, she strived to make the world a better place. When she wasn’t working on her own music, she focused on philanthropy. It was widely known that Lopes’ early life was spent growing up in an abusive household, so the singer gave back by setting up educational facilities in Honduras.

While in country, Lopes was involved in a traffic accident that regrettably ended her life. In April 2002, the TLC rapper was driving at high speeds and swerved to avoid an incoming collision. The car rolled, and she was killed after being thrown from the vehicle. Of the four passengers, she was the only one fatally injured. Even more tragically, the events were recorded because she was the subject of a documentary. She was only 30 years old.

In remembrance of the music star, her family set up the Lisa Lopes Foundation. It was created to care for abused and neglected children. She was also featured posthumously in several music documentaries, including The Last Days of Left Eye and CrazySexyCool: The TLC Story. The films feature the beginnings of TLC with archival footage from the artist. T-Boz and Chilli have also released a new documentary, TLC Forever, about the band’s germination. Lopes continues to garner interest because she was a true artist who never cared what anyone thought. She was a genuine part of TLC and an ambitious performer.