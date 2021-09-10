Original Music Documentaries, Music Series, And Musicals On Apple TV+

Apple TV+ has made a deep investment into original music documentaries, music series, and musicals on its platform.

The Apple TV+ music originals often take fans on an in-depth journey behind the scenes of their favorite artists. The intimate stories concerning the creation of hit songs allow viewers to experience what it’s like to be in the studio or on stage during concerts.

The Apple TV+ originals are targeted to many demographics: baby boomers, the 1990s, contemporary music, musicals, and more. The common denominators are great music-related content that are worth a couple hours of your time.

In this list, we gathered the exciting original music-related content you can only find on Apple TV+.

The year 1971 was a milestone for music. Legendary artists like Elton John, Led Zeppelin, and The Rolling Stones all released their most groundbreaking albums. 1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything tells you all about it: what went down in 1971 that made music history, who did what in that year, and how it all affected popular culture.

Billie Eilish’s breakout song “Ocean Eyes” was her first to receive significant attention; it stayed at number one on the alternative charts for nine weeks straight. Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry is a documentary about Billie’s journey from underground sensation to worldwide star. It tells her story through interviews, behind-the-scenes footage, and home videos that even show her as a kid growing up in Southern California.

Beastie Boys Mike Diamond and Adam Horovitz tell you the story of their band. This is a journey of a band that went from playing at a small house party in New York City to headlining arenas across America. It’s a story about fighting through controversy, 40 years of friendship, and also about getting older. But mostly, it’s a love letter to hip-hop culture.

Come From Away is a Canadian musical that was nominated for seven Tony Awards, including Best Book of a Musical, Best Feature Actress in a Musical, Best Direction of a Musical, and others. It is based on the real story of when 38 planes were diverted to Gander International Airport in Newfoundland. Come From Away is considered a cathartic reminder of the human capacity to triumph over hate.

Often defined as a love letter to New York musicality, Little Voice is a comedy-drama that was created by Sara Bareilles and Jessie Nelson exclusively for Apple TV+. It’s an intense adventure about finding your own voice when you’re young and is filled with uplifting musical performances.

Formed in 1964, The Velvet Underground developed a reputation for producing some of rock’s most innovativemusic. Though they had several hits, their commercial success was limited. Nonetheless, that has done nothing to diminish their influence over generations of musicians and fans. By combining many different styles into something entirely new—and intensely provocative—the group pioneered a kind of alternative music that still holds up today. Available October 15, 2021.

Watch the Sound with Mark Ronson takes you behind-the-scenes of writing and producing music and all the work that goes into producing an album. Watch the Sound is about innovation, technology, and the hard work that goes intofinding the best possible sound.

Schmigadoon is a musical comedy that brings self-awareness to an often criticized genre, adding a comical tone as a twist to a musical series. This Apple TV+ Original follows a couple that finds a magic city that behaves weirdly but in a very particular way. In this place, all the people act as if they were in a musical from the 40s.

If you love music, and who doesn’t, there is something new and original for everyone on Apple TV+.