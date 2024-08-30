What happened to Nicole Eggert?

A proud single mother of two and a successful actress, Nicole Eggert, joined her Baywatch co-stars in Los Angeles on the red carpet on Aug. 26. What did she reveal about her health?

Millennials might recognize her as Jamie Powell in the situation comedy Charles in Charge, while young adults and teenagers know her as the star athlete Summer Quinn from Baywatch. But for both, Nicole Eggert has been a refreshing and entertaining face to watch. The 52-year-old actress has graced the small and big screens for almost five decades. Most recently, she joined the likes of Lili Simmons, Jason Momoa, Pamela Anderson, and other stars of Baywatch to appear in the mini docuseries After Baywatch: Moment in The Sun.

At the premiere of After Baywatch in Los Angeles on Monday, Aug. 26, Eggert spoke to the media about her ongoing struggle with her health and offered updates on her condition. The actress was diagnosed with stage 2 invasive cribriform carcinoma of the breast last year in Dec. 2023, which she revealed to the public the following month in Jan. 2024. How is she doing now?

Eggert knew “there’s just no succumbing” to breast cancer and has now finished the treatment successfully

In an exclusive talk with PEOPLE earlier in January, Eggert revealed that she had gained 25 lbs. in three months and was having “terrible pain” in her left breast in October last year. Her cancer diagnosis was then confirmed after a mammogram and three biopsies in December. Back then, she revealed that her “biggest fear” is being unable to be there for her two daughters Keegan, 12, and Dilyn, 25. She said,

“I have a 12-year-old at home where I’m the only caregiver. I have no family. I have nothing… It immediately made me realize, there’s just no succumbing to this. This is something I have to get through. This is something that I have to beat. She needs me more than anything and anybody.”

Her strong will and dedication resulted in her headstrong battle with cancer that went on for eight months, starting in January. After cutting her hair short, Eggert made her shaved head debut in March through a video on Instagram of herself shaving off her hair. The actress now appeared on the red carpet again with short hair, and revealed that she had finished her treatment.

The actress is now “in the gray area,” and calls it the hardest part of her journey

On the red carpet, speaking to PEOPLE again, Eggert has assured fans that she is good but “in sort of a gray area” waiting for more imaging and surgery after finishing the treatment this month. While the actress is healing, she says “There’s a lot of waiting in this and it’s sort of something I didn’t really realize and nobody really talks about.”

Letting the fans in about her internal struggles, Eggert revealed that being in the gray is the hardest part of her healing journey. She said,

“But the gray area is the hardest because you don’t know what’s happening. When I’m doing treatment, I felt like I was doing something productive so it felt positive and I was like, OK, I’m doing something positive. And now that it’s just like nothing, it’s like, well wait a minute. We got to get this out. So it’s just frustrating.”

Despite the struggle, the actress has kept her head high. To beat the tension of waiting, Eggert keeps herself occupied and does “a lot of meditation.” While calling it a “wild ride” she never wanted to be on, Eggert also reiterated that she tries to “stay positive every day and [tries] to keep going.” (via Entertainment Tonight) She also revealed that looking after Keegan and producing After Baywatch had given her “purpose” amid her diagnosis.

