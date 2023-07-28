What happened to Peter Doocy on Fox News?

“If the gossip is juicy, it’s all about Doocy.” It’s more than just the catchphrase that Edward R. Murrow famously used to sign off at the end of his nightly news broadcasts. It’s also the cornerstone of good celebrity journalism, and the reason that Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy is constantly swarmed by the paparazzi. America’s got Doocy fever, and they’ve got it bad.

All of which makes it alarming that Doocy, who’s been with the network since 2009, hasn’t been around much lately. In fact, it’s been months since he or his haircut have been spotted on Fox News. It’s an unusual and upsetting absence from the 36-year-old reporter and son of company mainstay Steve Doocy, who would normally be monopolizing television screens around the country with his wit, his wisdom, and his trademark “Fox and Friends” jazz dance tutorials.

If you, or someone you love, has been concerned regarding the whereabouts and safety of Peter James Doocy, then breathe easy, friends. Thanks to social media, we now know that the acclaimed newsman isn’t in any danger. Very much the opposite – he went and propagated. Where once there was two-cy, now there are three-cy.

See, back in April of 2021, Peter Doocy settled down and married fellow Fox correspondent Hillary Vaughn. As often happens in these situations, their love and marriage were succeeded by a baby in a baby carriage, born Bridget Blake Doocy on the first of February, 2023. According to Doocy’s post announcing the celebrated occasion, he was advised by President Biden to hold his daughter close, which is one of the nicer things the commander in chief has been recorded saying to P-Doo.

Does anyone call him P-Doo? Let’s start calling him P-Doo.