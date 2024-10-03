What happened to Princess Beatrice’s eyes? The royal’s most striking facial feature explained

It’s easy to forget that the royal family extends beyond the senior royals plus Harry and Meghan. For example, Princess Beatrice, known for being the daughter of Prince Andrew as well as having very large eyes among other things.

Recommended Videos

They say the eyes are the windows to the soul. Beatrice, who recently announced her second child is on the way, is known for her particularly striking eyes, being noticeably larger and rounder compared to the rest of her facial features. Her appearance has been pointed out a few times with people on TikTok noting how she looks almost identical to her ancestor, Queen Victoria.

Others have mocked her appearance, with one particularly joke making fun of her eyes being made on an Australian panel show back in 2021.

Followers of the royal family have often found themselves wondering if something happened to Beatrice that may explain why her eyes are so large. Was she born that way, or are her large eyes the result of something else? The question often gets asked on forums like Quora, where one user outright asked if the princess has an eye problem.

What happened to Princess Beatrice’s eyes?

So, do we have an answer to this burning question? This royal mystery? This eyeball conundrum? Well not exactly. Over on Quora a few people theorized that the princess could have Graves disease, which, according to the Mayo Clinic, is caused by an overactive thyroid gland producing too much thyroid hormone. One of the symptoms involves bulging eyes although other symptoms include loss of weight, a slight tremor in the hands and fingers, as well as lack of sleep among other things.

Another claimed that Beatrice was born with a condition known as “Strabismus,” meaning her eyes do not properly align with each other, otherwise known as being “cross-eyed.” The user who made the claim also said she underwent corrective surgery, although in my own research I haven’t found anything to back this up. However, her cousin, Lady Louise Windsor, does have strabismus, so perhaps that’s where the rumor started.

Either way, none of these claims have any evidence to back them up, these diagnoses are at best educated guesses from people who do not know the princess so we can’t conclusively say whether Princess Beatrice has either of these afflictions or not.

Is there even anything wrong with Princess Beatrice’s eyes?

Most have come to the conclusion that she was simply born with slightly larger eyes and that there is nothing medically wrong with her. Again, many theorized that she got her wide eyes from her ancestor, Victoria, as many think she’s the spitting image of the former queen. But to put it plainly, there is no evidence of any kind of disease or condition that has resulted in Princess Beatrice’s eyes being larger than what’s considered “normal.”

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy