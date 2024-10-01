King Charles ‘delighted’ at surprise Royal baby news, but Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s kids don’t need to be jealous

In a year that’s been full of strife for the Royal family, the Windsors must be relieved that they’ve finally received some happy news. 2024 has proven to be a new annus horriblis for the Royals, with both King Charles and Kate Middleton diagnosed with cancer, but at least there’s something to get excited about at last for the king and his family as some surprise baby news has been announced.

Earlier in the year, internet rumors swirled that either Princess Catherine or Meghan Markle could be pregnant again, but of course neither of those turned out to be accurate. That said, it appears the rumors were off by a cousin-in-law or two as it turns out it’s really one of Prince Harry’s extended family who is expecting. The line of succession to the British throne is about to get a new addition, but Harry and Meghan’s two children don’t need to worry.

Princess Beatrice announces second pregnancy, shakes up the line of succession

On Oct. 1, Princess Beatrice announced that she was pregnant with her second child. The 36-year-old eldest daughter of Prince Andrew (pictured above, left, next to her younger sister, Princess Eugenie) and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, 40, revealed the happy news via the following statement. This confirms that Beatrice’s uncle, King Charles, is “delighted” by the development.

“Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting their second child together in early spring; a sibling for Wolfie, aged eight, and Sienna, aged three. His Majesty The King has been informed and both families are delighted with the news.”

As their statement reminds us, Beatrice and Mapelli Mozzi already have one child together, Sienna, with the princess serving as step-mother to Christopher Wolfe, nicknamed Wolfie, whose mother is Mapelli Mozzi’s ex-girlfriend, American architect Dana Huang. Beatrice is known to have described Wolfie as her “bonus son.”

So where do Beatrice’s children fall in the line of succession? As a step-child of the Royal family, Wolfie is not counted, but his little sister Sienna comes in at 10th in line to the crown. Beatrice herself is in 9th place. This means that her newborn will slot into 11th place in the running, which currently occupied by Eugenie. Eugenie’s own sons, August and Ernest, will fall down into 13th and 14th in the pecking order.

Harry and Meghan don’t need to be concerned about their own children slipping down the ladder, though. Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet occupy the sixth and seventh spots in the line of succession, behind their father, cousins Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte, and Prince George, and then first in line Prince William.

Interestingly, Eugenie’s kids are slightly too far from the throne to go by an HRH title, so Sienna isn’t technically a princess, nor will her new sibling be a princess or prince. And yet, Sienna and her little sibling have inherited a different rank, thanks to their father’s side of the family. Mappelli Mozzi is an Italian count, so Sienna is officially a countess, or “nobile donna,” and her future brother or sister will likewise be a count or countess. Molto bene!

