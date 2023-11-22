What happened to RiceGum’s kid? His latest video, explained

Popular YouTuber and rapper Bryan Quang Le, better known to the world as RiceGum, released a heartbreaking video on April 27, 2023 confirming that he and his partner had a stillborn child.

The video, simply titled “Baby Girl,” was seen by RiceGum’s 10 million subscribers within a few days of its posting. By the time a few months had passed, more than 2.5 million viewers tuned in to share in the couple’s pain. “Ty for watching,” the video’s caption reads. “I’m sad.” RiceGum then asked viewers to “show mommy some love,” and linked to his partner’s Instagram page.

What happened to RiceGum and Ellerie’s baby?

Condolences were soon pouring into the comment section and on Ellerie Marie’s Instagram page as well. The “Baby Girl” video chronicles the young couple’s short journey through pregnancy and the time they spent together during it. There are scenes from the hospital, and numerous shots showing as Marie‘s stomach grows bigger and bigger. She even buys a baby book and sits for a sonogram.

“She’s perfect,” Marie says in the video, which then cuts to a baby shower adorned in extravagant party decorations like oversized blocks and huge teddy bears. The video gets more heartbreaking the closer it gets to the big day, particularly as you see the couple growing more and more excited.

When did RiceGum and Ellerie lose their baby?

for those who didn’t watch the vid 💔 pic.twitter.com/9BMcrNU0RR — Domain ➐ (@domainsdomain) April 27, 2023

RiceGum and Ellerie made it to 35 weeks and then everything came crashing down.

“We are still in tremendous shock,” a caption near the end of the video explains. “Our family and friends were beyond excited to welcome our baby into the world, instead we are in deep pain and permanently scarred. Only time has helped us through this tragedy. We could never get through this without each other.”

The video’s final moments show a single image of the new family together, as RiceGum and Marie hold their baby girl and say goodbye. The brief, three-minute video ends with a final, touching sentiment: “Until we meet again, our beautiful baby girl. Mommy and Daddy love you and miss you so much.”

Our condolences go out to RiceGum and Marie.