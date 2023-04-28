Who is RiceGum dating? RiceGum’s girlfriend, their ages, and relationship timeline

This article contains content that some may find distressing. Reader discretion is advised.

Popular YouTuber Bryan Quang Le (or RiceGum) and his partner Ellerie Marie recently shared a video confirming that Marie had given birth to a stillborn child. The heartbreaking news came at the back end of multiple clips and photographs charting the pair’s journey to becoming parents, including pictures of baby showers as well as friends’ and families’ heartfelt wishes for the baby.

While the pair’s social media accounts are filled with condolences, the tragedy has caused many people to focus their attention less on the YouTuber’s professional life and dive more into his personal life, which includes his partner and the mother of their child, Ellerie Marie.

Marie’s popularity, like her partner, stems from her involvement in social media. Not much light has been shed on when the 23-year-old San Diego-born social media influencer and TikTok star began dating RiceGum, but a few sources have suggested that the couple started dating way back in 2019 when they jointly started a new YouTube channel called FamilyGum, which contained details of their relationship.

Information about Marie remains scarce, except that she started as an influencer at the age of 17 and is mostly known for posting funny videos. Other than that, there isn’t any information about her career or past dating life.

However, this doesn’t apply to the 26-year-old Nevada-born rapper and YouTuber who isn’t new to the world of fame, gossip, and dating rumors as he was previously linked to famous Instagram personalities like Abby Rao.

Turns out that the couple does have a long history of being together and, following recent events, they do have our condolences.