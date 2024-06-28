What happened to Ronnie Fields?

Ronnie Fields, a name that once resonated powerfully in the high school basketball circles of the 1990s, is often cited in discussions about unrealized potential in sports.

A high school phenomenon from Chicago, Fields’ story is one of incredible talent, a meteoric rise, and heartbreaking setbacks. While his name is widely known in the basketball community, not many know his story. Following his recent appearance on ALL THE SMOKE, more people are interested in learning all about this once-in-a-lifetime talent, Ronnie Fields.

The rise of a high school sensation

Ronnie Fields attended Farragut Career Academy in Chicago, where he quickly became a standout player. Teaming up with Kevin Garnett during the 1994-95 season, Fields helped lead Farragut to a 28-2 record and a third-place finish in the Illinois state tournament. Fields’ athleticism, scoring ability, and electrifying dunks made him a household name among basketball enthusiasts.

During his junior year, Fields averaged 25 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 steals, and 4 blocks per game. His senior year was even more impressive as he became a three-time Parade All-American and seemed destined for NBA stardom. At the time, the NBA had started drafting players right out of high school, and Fields, with his senior season coming to an end, was aiming for that.

The car accident

On Feb. 26, 1996, before he turned 19 and with the Public League playoffs days away, Fields was unfortunately involved in a car accident. While driving on a wet I-88 road, he lost control of his car and crashed. The accident left him with a fractured neck and he required surgery to fuse three cervical vertebrae. Needless to say, his basketball career was never the same. The injury not only ended his high school season, but also cast doubt on his basketball future. Fields’ rehabilitation was grueling, and while he made a remarkable recovery, the injury had lasting effects on his athleticism and performance.

Ronnie Fields’ post-accident career

Ronnie Fields never played in college due to academic eligibility issues. Despite the setback, Fields remained determined to pursue a basketball career. Unable to play college basketball, he played over 15 seasons in the Continental Basketball Association (CBA) and various international leaguesonce he recovered. He had stints in countries like the Philippines, Venezuela, and Lebanon, where he continued to showcase his scoring ability, albeit far from the NBA spotlight.

After retiring from playing, he launched the Ronnie Fields Elite program in 2014. The program focused on fundamental player development for children from third grade through high school.He has remained involved in basketball, working with youth and sharing his story to inspire and educate aspiring athletes. Many who witnessed his high school dominance believe he had the talent to be an NBA star. Fields himself has spoken about the challenges he faced and the lessons he learned from his journey. While speaking to The Athletic in 2016, Fields opened up about how he overcame it all.

A lot of people say, ‘How did I handle adversity? How I did handle the car wreck? How I did handle not going to the NBA where I clearly should have been?’ I handled it to the point where it motivated me to look at life bigger than just that. Each and every day I wake up, I always try to figure is there something else I can do, some area I can use my story and my experience to help others, to open up opportunities for as well.

In 2023, he was named the Head Boys Basketball Coach at Hope Academy for the upcoming 2023-2024 season. Ronnie Fields’ story is often cited as a cautionary tale about the fragility of athletic potential. And while he never reached the NBA heights many predicted, Fields’ resilience and passion for the game has left a lasting impact.

