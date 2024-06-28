What happened to Siegfried and Roy? Explained

For decades, Siegfried and Roy reigned as the undisputed kings of the Las Vegas strip, enthralling millions with their daring feats and seemingly impossible illusions.

Siegfried Fischbacher was born on June 13, 1939, in Rosenheim, Germany. From a young age, Siegfried developed an interest in magic and began performing magic tricks as a young boy, using tricks he had learned from a magic book. Roy Horn, born Uwe Ludwig Horn on October 3, 1944, in Nordenham, Germany, grew up amidst the hardships of post-war Germany and had a keen interest in animals from an early age. His fascination with exotic animals would later become a significant aspect of the duo’s act.

Siegfried and Roy met on a cruise ship where Siegfried was working as a magician and Roy was a steward. Roy suggested that they include an animal in the act after Siegfried asked Roy to assist him during a performance. This inclusion of a cheetah, secretly smuggled from a zoo, marked the beginning of their iconic use of exotic animals in magic shows.

Siegfried and Roy revolutionized the integration of animals in magic performances and set new standards for what could be achieved in live entertainment. The animals would become the special sauce in their fact, though came in the face of widespread criticism for using animals in a magic act and questions over the safety of having large predators on stage.

They argued that they ensured the welfare of their animals, treated them as part of the family, and often spoke about the deep, respectful bonds they shared with their creatures.

The first voice they hear, it’s mine. The first face they see is mine. So most probably they think I am a tiger. I’m sort of their father figure. I guide them through their childhood. I let them know what’s right and what’s wrong, [and learn] the way they’re comfortable. They’re looking for me as sort of a security blanket. Roy Horn said in an interview (via ABC News)

The duo began performing in small venues across Europe. However, their break came when they were discovered by a scout and invited to perform in Las Vegas. This city would later become their permanent performance base. Their big break came when they started performing at the Mirage Resort and Casino in 1990. Their show “Siegfried & Roy at the Mirage Resort and Casino” became one of the most visited shows in Las Vegas for the apparent telepathic connection between Roy and his animals. In no time, Siegfried and Roy contributed significantly to transforming Las Vegas into a family-friendly destination.

Everything changed on October 3, 2003

The long-running show came to an abrupt and tragic end on October 3, 2003, Roy’s 59th birthday. During a live performance, one of their 400-pound white tigers, Mantecore, attacked Roy, dragging him by the neck offstage. Staff members were quick to intervene, using fire extinguishers to create a distraction and ultimately separate the tiger from Roy. Roy sustained severe injuries from the attack, including a crushed windpipe and severe blood loss, which led to a stroke. He was rushed to the hospital for emergency surgery.

Roy was in such distress from his airway — loss of airway — that his heart stopped multiple times. He actually flatlined…or died. We lost vital signs on him. Dr. Allan MacIntyre, who treated Roy, said in an interview

The stroke resulted in partial paralysis, and Roy underwent a lengthy rehabilitation process.

The incident was highly publicized and speculated upon, with various theories about what triggered the tiger’s reaction. Despite the severity of his injuries, Roy maintained a remarkably positive outlook. He insisted that Montecore had not attacked him but had instead tried to save him by dragging him to safety, believing Roy to have suffered a stroke before the incident.

Montecore was not euthanized, as Roy explicitly requested that no harm come to the tiger. He remained in the care of Siegfried and Roy at their Secret Garden, an exotic animal habitat at The Mirage, until his death in 2014. During this time, he was not involved in any further public performances.

Later years and legacy

After the attack, the duo retired from performing. They focused on conservation efforts, particularly for their beloved white tigers and lions, through the SARMOTI Foundation, which stands for Siegfried And Roy, Masters Of The Impossible. The duo returned on stage for a final performance in 2009 to benefit the Cleveland Clinic’s Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health.

Sadly, both Siegfried and Roy passed away in recent years—Roy in May 2020 from complications related to COVID-19, and Siegfried in January 2021 from pancreatic cancer. But their legacy lives on through the countless fans who were touched by their magic.

