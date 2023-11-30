What happened to Sofía Vergara’s face in Netflix’s ‘Griselda?’

Right off the bat, we just want to assure you: Sophia Vergara is still super pretty, not just kind of pretty like she looks in the trailer for Netflix’s Griselda.

It’s become a cause for concern in the days leading up to the release of Andrés Baiz’s forthcoming miniseries. First looks paint noted good-looking person Sophia Vergara as – brace yourself – only middlingly attractive, with a slight but notable unreality to her features. Whispers of botched cosmetic surgery traveled on the wind. Sentiments of confusion and concern on social media numbered in the ones.

Didn’t realize it was Sophia Vergara until halfway through the film when she yelled in the trailer — Joey Bats (@JoeyBat69598037) November 30, 2023

Do not be afraid. Sophia Vergara still looks the same as she did the last time you saw her, with the addition of the effects of the linear progression of time. Her look in Griselda is the result of the application of subtle facial prosthetics, with the goal of making the Modern Family star look more like the woman that the series is based on.

Griselda tells the sensationalized story of Columbian cocaine lord Griselda Blanco, whose drug empire did some serious business in Florida during the 1970s and ‘80s. Her exceptionally violent history has already leant itself to on-screen adaptations, with Catherine Zeta-Jones playing her in the 2017 feature Cocaine Godmother on Lifetime.

The choice to use prosthetics to slightly alter Vergara’s appearance is a peculiar one, given how the makeup chosen makes her look less like Griselda Blanco and more like Sophia Vergara with 15% more nose. Between this and Bradley Cooper’s Maestro, it is becoming more and more clear that only one explanation is possible: Netflix took ZzzQuil and then ordered a bunch of liquid latex a while back and now they’re trying to save face.