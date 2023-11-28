What happened to ‘The Voice’ contestant Tom Nitti?

The Voice is well into its 24th season — and its first with an all-new lineup of judges — but as it heads into its second half, the series is its one contestant down.

Artists regularly leave the show, of course, but typically their departure is prompted by an elimination. That’s not the case for Tom Nitti, who recently joined the ranks of “former” The Voice contestants after leaving part way through season 24. The talented country singer was doing well in the competition — even winning his Battle Round performance in episode 12 — so why is he leaving half-way through the season?

Why did Tom Nitti leave The Voice?

Nitti’s departure was announced by his team leader, Reba, at the outset of episode 19. She didn’t detail what, exactly, took Nitti away from her team, but did note that he had no choice but to leave the season “for personal reasons.” Fans are ardently hoping that nothing health-related took Nitti away, but for now all we have to go on is Reba’s brief, respectful explanation.

With Nitti’s departure, Reba’s team is left one member down. Only five singers remain, with Jordan Rainer, Ruby Leigh, Jacquie Roar, and Noah Spencer representing Team Reba alongside Super Save singer Ms. Monet.

Reba put her faith in Nitti early on, and it quickly paid off. He proved himself to be among the show’s most talented singers over the course of the first half of the season, and his absence is sure to leave a hole in Team Reba across the remainder of season 24.