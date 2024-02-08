What happened to Veruca Salt on TikTok?

Veruca Salt is going through likely the worst period of her life, and she’s sharing her journey with TikTok.

The TikTok influencer has been uploading content for a good while now, but that content took on a new form after she became pregnant with her son. She started uploading videos relating to her pregnancy — the struggles she endured, the highs and lows of carrying a child — and updating viewers on her progress.

Once her bundle of joy arrived, Veruca shifted her content approach once again, this time highlighting the wonders of new motherhood. All that joy came crashing down just a few weeks after little Cash was born, leaving Veruca to share her pain on the video-sharing app.

What happened to Veruca Salt?

Veruca’s been posting new baby content since she welcomed Cash in late December, and her followers are eating it up. The simplest of videos, of Veruca simply cuddling her new baby boy, are racking up millions of views a piece, as Veruca’s fans flood to her page to celebrate the social media star’s growing family.

They’re still flooding to Veruca’s page, but now viewers are doing so to show their support. Veruca’s joy was shattered just over a month after Cash came into her life. She announced, via several heartbreaking videos in early February, that Cash had passed. Her devastation at the gut-wrenching loss is clear, in each of her recent uploads, and Veruca’s many fans are rushing to show their support, and share their condolences.

It appears that Veruca’s little one passed from SIDS, or Sudden Infant Death Syndrome. SIDS, which is what an infant death is classified as if no known cause is found, is the culprit behind the majority of infant losses, and claims as many as 2,500 infants every year.

@verucasalt444 i knew he was dead but there was a part of me that really thought they were gonna wake him up ♬ original sound – ❦

Veruca’s devastation at the loss of her son, only a month or so following his birth, is clear in her most recent uploads. At a loss for how else to cope, the young mother is sharing her pain with the denizens of TikTok, and they’re rushing to show her support. While criticism is inevitable even when discussing something so heartbreaking, the vast majority of people are in full support of Veruca and however she chooses to grieve. If TikTok is what she needs to make it through this impossibly difficult time, more power to her.

There’s no moving on from the death of a child, so Veruca will never entirely heal from the loss of her son. But she’s already working toward healing, helped along by the kind messages flooding her TikTok page, and we wish her the best as she grapples with a pain no parent should feel.