Best TikTok hashtags to get more views

TikTok Hashtags
Ever since it exploded in popularity during the global pandemic, TikTok, the short-form video hosting platform, has become one of the biggest social media services of all time, easily the equal of online mainstays such as Facebook and Instagram. And, just like its competitors, it’s all about the likes and shares.

Getting your content out in front of fellow users is not just a question of getting a quick dopamine fix either. Much like in the early days of YouTube, TikTok has become a new frontier for the stars of tomorrow to gain fame and, increasingly, fortune, with “overnight” successes such as Khabane Lame, Addison Rae, and Charli D’Amelio earning millions of dollars thanks to their millions of followers.

But as the platform’s popularity increases, the likes and shares become more elusive. Gaining new followers these days requires strategy and one of the most effective ways to get yourself showing up on other users’ “For You” page is the use of hashtags. Hashtags are metadata tags used to categorize videos by content. They consist of a # symbol, followed by a term referencing the video content. For example, #halloween #family #shehulk or #momsoftiktok are all hashtags that can be used to optimize your videos for the TikTok algorithm.

This Halloween trail is a must if you live in DFW! Tons of pumpkins and photo ops! (And yes, its kid friendly too!) 🎃🕸 #dallas #fortworth #arlington #halloween

Picking a proper hashtag is a vital part of getting your content in front of the audience you want. Not only do they affect the algorithm itself, but other users also can subscribe to specific hashtags which means your chances of getting their eyes on your video increase exponentially even if they don’t follow your account specifically.

However, just like the many things that trend on TikTok, some hashtags wane in popularity, just as some hashtags rise. And there are even hashtags that remain somewhat evergreen and can almost always help bump your video’s views.

“Evergreen” Hashtags

I had too many energy drinks today. // #tiktok #tiktok4fun #funny #dancemoves #dancevideo #friends #energydrink

Here are ten hashtags that tend to remain constantly popular and in use on TikTok:

  1. #TikTok
  2. #fyp
  3. #foryoupage
  4. #viral
  5. #funny
  6. #music
  7. #fashion
  8. #follow
  9. #memes
  10. #TikTok4fun

Most Popular Trending Hashtags

#howtobecometiktokfamous #becometiktokfamous #advicepage #advicetok #advice101 #viral

There is some overlap between evergreen tags and tags that are merely “of the moment”. Paying attention to your own Discover page can help give you an idea of what is the flavor of the moment at any given time. Here are some of the hashtags currently trending:

  1. #fyp
  2. #foryoupage
  3. #tiktokchallenge
  4. #duet
  5. #trending
  6. #comedy
  7. #savagechallenge
  8. #tiktoktrend
  9. #levelup
  10. #featureme
  11. #tiktokfamous
  12. #repost
  13. #viralvideos
  14. #viralpost
  15. #video
  16. #foryou
  17. #slowmo
  18. #new
  19. #funnyvideos
  20. #likeforfollow
  21. #artist
  22. #fitness
  23. #justforfun
  24. #couplegoals
  25. #beautyblogger
  26. #music
  27. #recipe
  28. #DIY
  29. #funny
  30. #relationship
  31. #tiktokcringe
  32. #tiktokdance
  33. #dancer
  34. #dancelove
  35. #dancechallenge
  36. #5mincraft
  37. #workout
  38. #motivation
  39. #lifestyle
  40. #junebugchallenge
  41. #canttouchthis
  42. #fashion
  43. #ootd
  44. #inspirational
  45. #goal
  46. #quotes
  47. #behindthescenes
  48. #weirdpets
  49. #memes
  50. #savagechallenge

Some hashtags are more niche than others. If your own account focuses on topics like food, fitness, or self-help, you can consider using some of the hashtags that are trending in those fields.

Self-Help Hashtags

💡 #fyp #medschool #doctor #motivation #edutok #healthtok #scrubs #medstudent

  1. #myvoice
  2. #talk
  3. #inspirational
  4. #decision
  5. #life
  6. #edutok
  7. #livemorechallenge

Food Related Hashtags

#chickentikkamasala #curry #learnontiktok #recipe

  1. #myrecipe
  2. #easyrecipe
  3. #foodrecipe
  4. #mysecretrecipe
  5. #veganrecipe
  6. #tiktokrecipe
  7. #foodislove
  8. #healthyfood
  9. #newrecipe
  10. #videorecipe
  11. #recipe
  12. #cooking
  13. #foodie
  14. #tiktokfood

Crafts Hashtags

Turn a paper plate into a weaving loom to create a colorful rainbow craft for kids. 🌈 #rainbow #easycrafts #kidscrafts #crafty #artsandcrafts

  1. #crafty
  2. #mycraft
  3. #craftchallenge
  4. #easycrafts
  5. #5_min_craft

Some Other Hashtag Tips

Be brief. It may be tempting to flood your captions with every hashtag available but it’s better to carefully consider what hashtags best define your content and use only them than let your caption drown in hashtag soup. The more specific you can be, the better.

Consider using a branded hashtag. Speaking of being specific, don’t be afraid to create your very own hashtag that sums up your content and can be used in each one of your posts. For example, if you own a food truck and our using your TikTok to show off your cuisine #yourfoodtrucksname (using the actual name of your truck) is a perfect way to get your brand out there when it’s used in conjunction with other trending and popular tags.

Check out the competition. No one wants to be a copycat but it’s always a good idea to check out what other users offering similar content are using as hashtags. Finding a common denominator is a great way to find a hashtag you can use to attract viewers seeking exactly what you have to offer.