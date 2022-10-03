Best TikTok hashtags to get more views

Ever since it exploded in popularity during the global pandemic, TikTok, the short-form video hosting platform, has become one of the biggest social media services of all time, easily the equal of online mainstays such as Facebook and Instagram. And, just like its competitors, it’s all about the likes and shares.

Getting your content out in front of fellow users is not just a question of getting a quick dopamine fix either. Much like in the early days of YouTube, TikTok has become a new frontier for the stars of tomorrow to gain fame and, increasingly, fortune, with “overnight” successes such as Khabane Lame, Addison Rae, and Charli D’Amelio earning millions of dollars thanks to their millions of followers.

But as the platform’s popularity increases, the likes and shares become more elusive. Gaining new followers these days requires strategy and one of the most effective ways to get yourself showing up on other users’ “For You” page is the use of hashtags. Hashtags are metadata tags used to categorize videos by content. They consist of a # symbol, followed by a term referencing the video content. For example, #halloween #family #shehulk or #momsoftiktok are all hashtags that can be used to optimize your videos for the TikTok algorithm.

Picking a proper hashtag is a vital part of getting your content in front of the audience you want. Not only do they affect the algorithm itself, but other users also can subscribe to specific hashtags which means your chances of getting their eyes on your video increase exponentially even if they don’t follow your account specifically.

However, just like the many things that trend on TikTok, some hashtags wane in popularity, just as some hashtags rise. And there are even hashtags that remain somewhat evergreen and can almost always help bump your video’s views.

“Evergreen” Hashtags

Here are ten hashtags that tend to remain constantly popular and in use on TikTok:

#TikTok #fyp #foryoupage #viral #funny #music #fashion #follow #memes #TikTok4fun

Most Popular Trending Hashtags

There is some overlap between evergreen tags and tags that are merely “of the moment”. Paying attention to your own Discover page can help give you an idea of what is the flavor of the moment at any given time. Here are some of the hashtags currently trending:

#fyp #foryoupage #tiktokchallenge #duet #trending #comedy #savagechallenge #tiktoktrend #levelup #featureme #tiktokfamous #repost #viralvideos #viralpost #video #foryou #slowmo #new #funnyvideos #likeforfollow #artist #fitness #justforfun #couplegoals #beautyblogger #music #recipe #DIY #funny #relationship #tiktokcringe #tiktokdance #dancer #dancelove #dancechallenge #5mincraft #workout #motivation #lifestyle #junebugchallenge #canttouchthis #fashion #ootd #inspirational #goal #quotes #behindthescenes #weirdpets #memes #savagechallenge

Some hashtags are more niche than others. If your own account focuses on topics like food, fitness, or self-help, you can consider using some of the hashtags that are trending in those fields.

Self-Help Hashtags

#myvoice #talk #inspirational #decision #life #edutok #livemorechallenge

Food Related Hashtags

#myrecipe #easyrecipe #foodrecipe #mysecretrecipe #veganrecipe #tiktokrecipe #foodislove #healthyfood #newrecipe #videorecipe #recipe #cooking #foodie #tiktokfood

Crafts Hashtags

#crafty #mycraft #craftchallenge #easycrafts #5_min_craft

Some Other Hashtag Tips

Be brief. It may be tempting to flood your captions with every hashtag available but it’s better to carefully consider what hashtags best define your content and use only them than let your caption drown in hashtag soup. The more specific you can be, the better.

Consider using a branded hashtag. Speaking of being specific, don’t be afraid to create your very own hashtag that sums up your content and can be used in each one of your posts. For example, if you own a food truck and our using your TikTok to show off your cuisine #yourfoodtrucksname (using the actual name of your truck) is a perfect way to get your brand out there when it’s used in conjunction with other trending and popular tags.

Check out the competition. No one wants to be a copycat but it’s always a good idea to check out what other users offering similar content are using as hashtags. Finding a common denominator is a great way to find a hashtag you can use to attract viewers seeking exactly what you have to offer.